RUTH ASAWA LANIER, INC. Will Present New Exhibition Space at Minnesota Street Project

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Ruth Asawa Lanier, Inc. will open a new exhibition space at Minnesota Street Project, located at 1275 Minnesota Street in San Francisco’s Dogpatch neighborhood, on May 9, 2026. The 1,714-square-foot ground-floor venue will serve as a permanent space dedicated to the work and legacy of Ruth Asawa.

The space will present rotating exhibitions spanning Asawa’s six-decade career, including looped- and tied-wire sculptures, drawings, paintings, prints, cast works, and sketchbooks. The program will also include community-focused projects and collaborations, as well as exhibitions featuring work by artists connected to Asawa, including Josef and Anni Albers, Imogen Cunningham, and Ray Johnson.

RUTH ASAWA: UNTITLED

The inaugural exhibition, RUTH ASAWA: UNTITLED, will be on view May 9 through June 20, 2026. Co-curated by Asawa’s daughters Aiko Cuneo and Addie Lanier, the exhibition will include looped- and tied-wire sculptures, cast works, paperfolds, watercolors, and drawings on paper and copper foil. The exhibition title reflects Asawa’s practice of leaving most works untitled.

RAL, Inc. will also present an annual exhibition featuring students and faculty from the Ruth Asawa San Francisco School of the Arts, continuing the artist’s work as an educator and advocate for arts access.

“In addition to her incredible success as an individual artist, my grandmother was a tremendous advocate for the arts and arts education in the Bay Area beginning in the mid-1960s,” said Henry Weverka, President of Ruth Asawa Lanier, Inc. “When asked in 2002 why she never pursued a career in a major art market like New York, she replied, ‘It's better for me to invest in San Francisco.’”

Weverka added: “Our family is very grateful to Minnesota Street Project for this opportunity and looks forward to presenting focused exhibitions on an ongoing basis that continue to educate visitors about my grandmother's life and work. We hope that, by continuing to share Asawa's story, we will encourage others to pursue their own creative endeavors and inspire the next generation of artists and makers here in San Francisco.”

“Minnesota Street Project was built to provide sustainable, long-term space for galleries, artists, and arts organizations, and Ruth Asawa spent her career demonstrating that kind of sustained commitment to San Francisco,” said Aimee Le Duc, Executive Director of Minnesota Street Project. “Welcoming RAL, Inc. into our community feels like a natural extension of that shared mission.”

Asawa’s work is held in major museum collections and has been featured in exhibitions at institutions including the Pulitzer Arts Foundation, the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Menil Drawing Institute, SFMOMA, MoMA, Guggenheim Bilbao, and Fondation Beyeler. She received a posthumous National Medal of Arts in 2024 and was inducted into the California Hall of Fame in 2021.

The exhibition space will be open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.