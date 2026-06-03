Interview: Locky Brownlie of HEATED TWIGHLIGHT at Flipphone Events

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

When Flip Phone's Heated Twilight takes over the dance floor on Friday, June 5, audiences can expect more than a themed party. The night combines the romance, tension, and camp appeal of Twilight with drag, dance, and late-night club energy, creating a space where fantasy and performance collide.

Among the featured performers is Locky Brownlie, founder of BROLESQUE, whose work blends athletic choreography, theatrical storytelling, and a playful sense of seduction. Joining a lineup that includes DJ Izzie P, drag artists Sasha Cassadine, Starrdust, and Hunky Dory, Brownlie will bring his signature style to a night built around rivalry, desire, and unapologetic spectacle.

Ahead of the event, we spoke with Brownlie about the appeal of the Twilight universe, the role of competition in live performance, and what audiences can expect when BROLESQUE steps into the world of Heated Twilight.

My first instinct is flirty. When I think of Twilight, I think about tension, longing, and the tease of it all. So much of the story is built around desire and restraint, characters wanting each other but not being able to fully give in. That’s what makes it so compelling. As performers, we get to play in that space between attraction and anticipation, and that’s where a lot of the fun lives.

The event leans into the idea of “heated rivalry”—what does playful competition mean in a performance space like this, and does it change how you approach your set?

Performance, dance, and theatre have always been built on a little bit of healthy competition. Every artist wants to bring their best work to the stage. What’s fun about an event like this is that we get to lean into the rivalry as part of the fantasy while still celebrating and supporting the other artists around us. It’s less about competing against each other and more about raising the energy of the entire room.

You’re sharing the stage with a mix of drag, DJ, and performance artists at First Avenue—what excites you most about this particular lineup, and how do those different energies shape your BROLESQUE style?

I love sharing a stage with local artists because every performer brings a different perspective and energy. That’s what makes these events feel special and unique to each city. What BROLESQUE brings to the mix is a distinctly male, theatrical dance experience, strong choreography, storytelling, and a lot of playful sensuality. In a theme like this, there’s something really exciting about seeing a group of men fully commit to the fantasy and create a world that the audience can get swept up in.

Thank you Locky for your time!

For more ticket and event information, please click the ticket link button below.