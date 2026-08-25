INDECENT Full Casting Announced With Theater Latté Da

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Theater Latté Da (Justin Lucero, Artistic Director; Elisa Spencer-Kaplan, Managing Director) has announced full casting of its first production of the 2026/27 Season, Indecent, by Paula Vogel, with a score and original music by Lisa Gutkin & Aaron Halva. The production’s official opening is Saturday, September 19 at 7:30 p.m., with previews beginning on Wednesday, September 16. Performances take place at the historic Ritz Theater, 345 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; the permanent home of Theater Latté Da.

The complete cast includes Spencer Chandler (Christmas At The Local, My Ántonia), Robert Dorfman, August Forman, Tony Larkin, Ryan London Levin (NEXT Festival, Merrily We Roll Along, Twelve Angry Men: A New Musical), Rebecca Mac, Ann Michels (Fun Home, A Man of No Importance, Sunday in the Park with George, Parade), Pat O’Keefe, Aila Peck and Ani Tonoyan. Understudies include Tara Borman (Scotland, PA, My Ántonia), Alex Hagen, Russ Kaplan (Twelve Angry Men: A New Musical), Jim Ramlet (NEXT Festival, Oliver, All Is Calm, Sweeney Todd, C.) and Drew Stutz.

Indecent is a play about a play—and the artists who risked everything to tell it. Inspired by the true story of Sholem Asch’s seminal Yiddish work, God of Vengeance, and its infamous 1923 obscenity trial, Indecent is a haunting, klezmer-infused play with music that traces the turbulent journey of a troupe determined to stage a work deemed “indecent.” As their story unfolds across continents and decades, so too does a powerful meditation on censorship, nationalism and the policing of queer love. At once tender and thunderously relevant, this breathtaking theatrical experience shines a light on the enduring struggle between artistic expression and societal control. In a moment when questions of whose stories are “acceptable” feel increasingly urgent, Indecent invites us to bear witness to the courage of artists, the cost of silence and the unshakable power of theater itself.

"There are few plays that feel as urgently necessary today as Indecent,” states Latté Da Artistic Director, Justin Lucero. “It is a breathtaking work about artists who refuse to let fear dictate what can be imagined, expressed, or shared. At a moment when conversations around censorship and cultural memory continue to shape our public life, this play reminds us that the freedom to create is never guaranteed... it is something every generation must actively protect."

Indecent is directed by Pirronne Yousefzadeh. Music direction is by Spencer Chandler and movement direction by Emily Michaels King. The design team includes scenic and Costume Designer Sarah Bahr, lighting designer Søren Olsen, sound & projections designer Peter Morrow, props designer Madelaine Foster, hair and makeup designer Emma Gustafson and dialect coach Spencer Chandler. Shelby Reddig is production stage manager and Austin Schoenfelder is assistant stage manager.

Tickets for Indecent are currently available for purchase, starting at $37. Additionally, season subscriptions are available for purchase for the entire 2026/27 season, starting at $35 a show and offering a wide range of discounts, subscriber-only perks and show packages for every schedule and budget. Pricing and additional details available at www.LatteDa.org.

Tickets, subscriptions and FLEXPacks may be purchased online, by calling the Box Office at 612.339.3003, or in person at the Ritz Theater, 345 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis. Box Office hours are from 12 - 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and from 12 - 5 p.m. on Saturdays during performance days only.

A special Ritz Club Revel gathering for next-generation patrons aged 21 to 40 will take place following the performance on Friday, September 25, offering the opportunity to connect with fellow young professionals while experiencing a behind-the-scenes look at the production. The Ritz Club Revel is offered at no added cost for Ritz Club subscribers and single ticket holders for the September 25 performance. Further details are available at www.LatteDa.org or by calling 612.339.3003.

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