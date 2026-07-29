Charlie Parr to Celebrate New Album Rooming House at Minneapolis Concert

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Hennepin Arts has announced that acclaimed Minnesota musician Charlie Parr will bring his signature blend of folk, blues, and American roots music to the State Theatre in Minneapolis for a special album release concert on Friday, October 30, at 8:00 p.m.

The performance will celebrate the release of Parr's new album, Rooming House, with an evening featuring two full sets of music. The first set will showcase Rooming House performed in its entirety with collaborator and drummer Dave King (The Bad Plus, Happy Apple), while the second set will feature a retrospective spanning Parr's celebrated career.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 31, at 10:00 a.m. through the State Theatre Box Office and HennepinArts.org.

Based in Duluth, Parr has released 20 albums over more than two decades and is known for performing as many as 275 shows each year. Drawing inspiration from American folk and blues traditions, his music reflects influences ranging from Lead Belly and Woody Guthrie to the landscapes and working-class communities of Minnesota.

Following his Smithsonian Folkways debut, Last of the Better Days Ahead (2021), and his 2024 release Little Sun, Parr's latest album, Rooming House, continues his exploration of socially conscious storytelling, blending folk and blues traditions with deeply personal songwriting.

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