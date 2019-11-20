'Yamato: The Drummers of Japan' Heads to the Marcus Center'

Yamato: The Drummers of Japan will make a stop at the Marcus Center's Uihlein Hall on Friday, March 13 at 8:00 pm. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 22 at 12:00 pm in the Marcus Center Box Office and can purchased in person at 929 North Water Street, Downtown Milwaukee, online at MarcusCenter.org or Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 414-273-7206. Groups of 10 or more SAVE and should call Group Sales at 414-273-7121 x210 or x213. This performance is part of the MC Presents series and is sponsored by The Fitz at the Ambassador Hotel.



A group of dozens of players start their performance by hitting a Japanese taiko drum made from a large 400 year-old tree. They move their whole bodies to strike the drum with everything in their souls, creating a powerful surge of energy. Their live performances are so full of intensity that they make people's bodies jump and their hearts race faster. Audiences are overwhelmed by the beat of the music, as their bodies are uplifted in sync with the powerful sounds. This group, from beautiful Nara Prefecture in Japan, is able to exhibit great originality and innovation through this traditional Japanese musical instrument, the wadaiko (Japanese drum). This is the epitome of the Japanese spirit, a roaring sound that will make you experience new exciting adventures.



Yamato was formed in 1993, debuting at a Shinto shrine festival in the group's hometown with their original song "Hyu-ga (The sunrise)." Since then, 25 years have passed. So far they have been invited to 54 countries around the world, playing in more than 3,500 performances, and attracting 7 million viewers. Their performances, featuring various stage formations, have received raving reviews; their fame keeps spreading more and more, and the British media has even called their sound "The music of the body." Yamato is based in a village called Asuka, known as the birthplace of Japanese culture, appearing in international performances from 6 to 10 months a year with an explosion of Yamato (ancient Japanese) spirit. They are proud to be the group with the largest number of international performances among all Japanese performing art groups.



We want to be Creative



This is the motto of Yamato. This is why, aside from the musical instruments, the members of the group live together in a community to create everything by themselves. This includes the musical compositions, theatre productions, theatre settings, lighting design, choreography, performance techniques, costumes, makeup, stage settings and props... even the bachi (sticks) used in the performances are all their own original work. This is at the core of Yamato's performances around the world. Yamato uses this creativity to convert wadaiko into a performing art that can reverberate in Japan, Asia, and the rest of the world.



Wadaiko has inspired many people since ancient times.

Yamato holds their respect for this tradition in their hearts as they continue to create and innovate within their art.





History of YAMATO



YAMATO the Drummers of Japan

1993 Formed in Asuka, Nara Prefecture, with 4 members (currently there are 20 members).

1994 Performed in China to 20,000 people. The group went on tour to South America via Indonesia, Korea, and Singapore.

1998 Participated in the world's largest art festival, the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. 23 performances were sold out in a month. The group received the Spirit of the Fringe Award.

They then decided to start their Round the World Tour.

Up until 2018, they have visited 54 countries, played in over 3,500 performances, and attracted over 6 million viewers.

From their base in Asuka, they organize 150 to 200 performances a year for their world tours.

The members of the group live together as a community to foment a sense of unity, creating by themselves all the musical compositions, choreography, performance techniques, costume designs, stage settings, etc.

In 2013 they launched their official Japan Tour to celebrate their 20th anniversary.

From 2013 to 2014, they went on tour around the country all 47 prefectures of Japan.

In 2018, YAMATO is trying to reborn for the next future.





