Wisconsin Veterans Chamber Announces Schedule For Milwaukee Veterans Week

The Wisconsin Veterans Chamber is hosting Milwaukee Veterans Week Nov. 4 to Nov. 11, featuring a series of events to celebrate and honor the service of Milwaukee's veterans.



Milwaukee Veterans Week encourages everyone to support the local veteran business community by offering a series of business-focused events throughout the week, in addition to encouraging the general public to observe Veterans Day on Nov. 11 by patronizing local veteran-owned businesses.



"Milwaukee Veterans Week has evolved to become this community's go-to way to recognize and celebrate Veterans Day," said Saul Newton, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce. "As part of that celebration, we are proud to provide a programming schedule that allows the general public to learn how to support and connect with both veteran-owned and veteran-friendly businesses."



The 4th Annual Milwaukee Veterans Week is a week-long marketing and events program highlighting the contributions veterans make to their local community.



The week kicks off on Monday, Nov. 4, with the Veterans in the Workforce Luncheon at the Harley-Davidson Museum's famed RUMBLE restaurant. The 11 a.m. program will feature guest speaker Bill Davidson, the current director of the Harley-Davidson Museum.



The celebration continues with the Veterans Business Breakfast on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts at 8 a.m. The breakfast will center on the "rules of engagement" for engaging veteran consumers, employees and business providers featuring Keynote Speaker, Cheyn Crangle, marine veteran and CEO of Margle Media, a Milwaukee-based social media marketing company.



On Thursday, Nov. 7, Milwaukee's Yacht Club will host the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber 4th Anniversary Muster, a quarterly gathering open to all those who are interested in networking, business growth and new partnerships. Plus, to introduce veterans to the art of sailing, members of the Milwaukee Yacht Club will volunteer their time, talents and vessels. Members of the Yacht Club and WI Veterans Chamber of Commerce receive free admission to this event.



In addition to the week's events, promotional efforts will highlight local veteran-friendly businesses observing Veterans Day by offering giveaways, discounts or other promotions to veterans and military families. Current promoters include the Milwaukee Bucks, Harley Davidson and the Milwaukee Rep among others. A full list of available promotions can be found here.



Learn more about Milwaukee Veterans Week events and promotions at mkeveteransweek.org.





