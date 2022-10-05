Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

William Kentridge Arts Festival Will Present The Centre For The Less Good Idea's First U.S. Performances Next Month

Following his Milwaukee stay, William Kentridge will attend exhibitions and performances in Los Angeles (The Broad) and Miami (Art Basel).

Register for Milwaukee, WI News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 05, 2022  

William Kentridge Arts Festival Will Present The Centre For The Less Good Idea's First U.S. Performances Next Month

Internationally renowned artist William Kentridge will speak in Milwaukee and participate in open rehearsals of three plays during The Warehouse Art Museum's (WAM) multimedia "Kentridge Arts Festival."

The Centre for the Less Good Idea, a Johannesburg-based organization founded by William Kentridge and Bronwyn Lace in 2016, is honored to announce that their appearances in Milwaukee will mark their first time ever performing in the U.S. The three plays will be presented at the Broadway Theatre Center, in partnership with Milwaukee Chamber Theatre.

Following his Milwaukee stay, William Kentridge will attend exhibitions and performances in Los Angeles (The Broad) and Miami (Art Basel).

In addition, Present Music will present a cine concert with rarely seen animated films and installations by Kentridge at the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM). World premiere of new musical arrangements by South African composer and longtime Kentridge collaborator Philip Miller will accompany the films and be performed live by Present Music. A song cycle based on the poetry of Eliza Kentridge, composed by Miller and newly commissioned by Jan Serr & John Shannon, will be performed by South African opera singers Ann Masina (soprano) and Tshegofatso Moeng (baritone) alongside Present Music in this world premiere. Additionally, Philip Miller and Eliza Kentridge will participate in a pre-concert conversation in Lubar Hall at MAM. Present Music is one of the nation's leading ensembles specializing in the commissioning and performance of new music. The public can attend the events in person or via livestream.

The Milwaukee festival includes an array of visual arts, film, theater, music, poetry and lectures by or related to Kentridge and his works. WAM founders Jan Serr and John Shannon, champions of Kentridge's artistry, are curating the festival.

The festival complements WAM's comprehensive art exhibition, William Kentridge: See for Yourself, which is on view now through Dec. 16. The show features over 100 works from 47 years of the artist's career in numerous media, including film, with an emphasis on his interactive practice. Guest-curated from WAM's private collection by Melanie Herzog, this exhibition features exclusive works that have never been exhibited before.

The full schedule for the Kentridge Art Festival can be found at WAMmke.org/programming.

Kentridge was born in Johannesburg, South Africa in 1955. While best known for his animated films and opera work, Kentridge also creates linocuts, etchings, monotypes, screen-printed theater posters, charcoal drawings, etchings, lithographs, sculptural objects and interactive pieces. His art is partially informed by the apartheid in South Africa, which existed until the early 1990s. Local connections with Kentridge include the Milwaukee Art Museum's 2018 show William Kentridge: More Sweetly Play the Dance and the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago's 2013 exhibition MCA DNA: William Kentridge.

At the same time as the Warhouse Art Museum's show, The Royal Academy (London) and the Broad (Los Angeles) have mounted major retrospective exhibitions of Kentridge's work.





More Hot Stories For You


BEHIVE: The 60s MUSICAL Heads To Milwaukee Rep in NovemberBEHIVE: The 60s MUSICAL Heads To Milwaukee Rep in November
October 5, 2022

Milwaukee Rep will present Beehive: The 60s Musical November 11, 2022- January 15, 2023 in the Stackner Cabaret. From Aretha Franklin to Janis Joplin, the powerful female voices of the 1960s have left an unforgettable mark on generations. 
William Kentridge Arts Festival Will Present The Centre For The Less Good Idea's First U.S. Performances Next MonthWilliam Kentridge Arts Festival Will Present The Centre For The Less Good Idea's First U.S. Performances Next Month
October 5, 2022

Internationally renowned artist William Kentridge will speak in Milwaukee and participate in open rehearsals of three plays during the Warehouse Art Museum's (WAM) multimedia “Kentridge Arts Festival.”
Marquette Theatre To Present THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE, October 7-16Marquette Theatre To Present THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE, October 7-16
September 30, 2022

Marquette Theatre will present “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” from Friday, Oct. 7, to Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Evan P. and Marion Helfaer Theatre.
Milwaukee Rep Hosts Dinner Dialogue Series For The CommunityMilwaukee Rep Hosts Dinner Dialogue Series For The Community
September 30, 2022

Milwaukee Rep's Education and Engagement Department is thrilled to host a robust Dinner Dialogue Series for the 2022/23 Season for the Greater Milwaukee Community.
Milwaukee Art Museum Appoints Chief Curator And Chief Development OfficerMilwaukee Art Museum Appoints Chief Curator And Chief Development Officer
September 28, 2022

The Milwaukee Art Museum has announced two key additions to its senior leadership team: Elizabeth Siegel has been appointed the Museum's Chief Curator, and André Allaire has been named Chief Development Officer.