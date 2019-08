Waukesha Civic Theatre Announces PIX Flix: THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Once a month, for only $5 a ticket, come see a movie in this historic building! The film will begin at 6:30 pm. We have Pop's Kettle Corn, cookies, pretzels, beef sticks, beer, wine, soda, water, and a variety of hot drinks at our concession stand!

People of all ages are welcome to attend these films, but we ask that any disruptive patron leave the theatre. Please note that some titles are not appropriate for all ages. We ask patrons to use discretion when deciding to attend a film.

On Monday, September 16, we will be showing The Sound Of Music. Novitiate Maria leaves her Austrian convent to become governess to the seven children of a widowed Naval officer. This musical won the Oscar for Best Picture.

All tickets are $5 and may be purchased by mail, phone, e-mail, fax, online, or in person using cash, check, or credit card (credit card only for phone, fax, e-mail, and online sales). We accept MasterCard, Visa, Discover, and American Express. $5 minimum on credit cards. Group discounts are available. Our 2019-2020 PIX Flix series is sponsored by Century Fence.

For more information, visit our website at www.waukeshacivictheatre.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Milwaukee, WI Stories

More Hot Stories For You