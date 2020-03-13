Waukesha Civic Theatre Announces COVID-19 Precautions and No Cancellations At This Time

Waukesha Civic Theatre released the following statement today regarding the current COVID-19 pandemic:

Our top priority is the safety and health of our staff, artists, patrons, and volunteers. We continue to monitor guidance provided by federal, state, and local health departments.

Our upcoming performances of Big Fish and our March PIX Flix film, Moulin Rouge, will go on as scheduled with extra precautions to prevent the spread of illness. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) recommends events with more than 250 in attendance be postponed, so we have limited our potential attendance for each performance to UNDER the limit of recommendation, and as of Thursday, March 12 at Noon, no performance is at max capacity.

Here are a few changes we are making and a few changes we are asking of you:

CLEANING AND DISINFECTING . We have been increasing the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting our theatre seats, door handles, bathrooms, and all other areas of the theatre used by our staff, artists, patrons, and volunteers. All volunteers and staff handling food will wear food safety gloves. There are disinfecting sprays and paper towels available in all bathrooms and in the lobby, and disinfectant wipes are available at concessions by request.

SITTING IN THE THEATRE If you're seeing a show with lighter attendance, feel free to move to seats farther away from other patrons. Our ushers can help you with this.

IF YOU ARE FEELING ILL. For those feeling under the weather, we encourage you to stay home until your symptoms improve.

TICKET EXCHANGES. WCT is temporarily changing our ticket exchange policy. Patrons may exchange their tickets to another performance of the same show OR a performance of any other show at the same pricing structure. If you are unsure of dates for a future performance, we will exchange tickets for vouchers which can be used this season, which closes on June 30, 2020.

DO YOU HEAR THE PEOPLE WASH THEIR HANDS? Our bathrooms are equipped with plenty of soap and paper towels. We've also posted the lyrics to Les Mis "Do You Hear the People Sing?" at every sink so that you can use them as a handy guide to 20-second hand washes.

HAVE PATIENCE. We are doing our best to handle this situation, but if we're running behind because ushers have stayed home sick or everyone is taking their time washing their hands, we ask your patience. We're all in this together.

Please find more information regarding COVID - 19 on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/disease/covid-19.htm





