WCT & The ACAP PlayMakers Present The Emperor's New Tuxedo

The Waukesha Civic Theatre presents The Emperor's New Tuxedo, running October 3-6, 2019.

In seeking to outdo a rival ruler, the emperor must find a method to prove he's number one. But two devious con men spot an opportunity to expose the potentate for his own pettiness. An ACAP PlayMakers production.

The cast includes: Mark Cage, Patty Chones, Prescott Doebler, Tod Doebler, Scott Ebbot, Jacob Evans, Anna Goedland, Abbey Goodwin, Frank Goodwin, Katerina Graufahauer, Chris Hess, Steven Heyer, Wendy Heyer, Eric Higgins, Kevin Katz, Gary Klemz, Nolan Krawczyk, Bill Laffey, Mike Laffey, Meghan Liebetrau, Amanda Lojeski, Katya Mikailov, Angel Mullen, Colleen O'Grady, Maggie Ochowicz, Maggie Offutt, Michael Offutt, Anna Peterson, Cam Richards, Calee Rapee, Dorothy Riesing, Kendyl Roedell, Karen Simmons, Bob Stadler, Greg Stefanski, Heather Strait, Almon Walsh, Becca Witt, Nicholas Witt, and Sally Zarling.

The production staff and crew includes: Patty Chones (Director); Tod Doebler (Set Designer & Master Carpenter); Jessica Fastabend (Choreographer); Peter Kao (Diversity & Inclusion Consultant); Julia Klemm (Assistant Director, Stage Manager, & Lighting Designer); Diane Hess (Costumer); Melinda Stefanski (Costumer); and Heather Weiss (Costumer).

All tickets may be purchased by mail, phone, e-mail, fax, online, or in person using cash, check, or credit card (credit card only for phone, fax, e-mail, and online sales). We accept MasterCard, Visa, Discover, and American Express. For more information, visit us at www.waukeshacivictheatre.org.





