WCT Presents YOUR STORY MATTERS

The Waukesha Civic Theatre presents Your Story Matters on Monday, September 23, 2019.

Your story matters. You matter. In a time when suicide rates continually rise, it's vital to open up spaces for conversation and vulnerability. Let's come together and discuss how we can be present for one another now more than ever. Let's end the stigma. Let's fight the epidemic.

Join author and mental health advocate, Terrence Lee Talley, and animator Aaron Johnson for an open discussion/Q&A following the screening of Johnson's documentary Hoan Alone: Personal Stories from the Bridge which documents three personal, intimate stories as they relate to suicide and the Hoan Bridge in Milwaukee. Ages 12+ welcome. Parents and guardians encouraged to attend with minors due to subject matter.

Performance Date and Time: September 23 at 6:30 pm

Tickets for Your Story Matters are FREE, but required. All tickets may be reserved by mail, phone, e-mail, online, or in person. Concessions will be available for purchase. We accept MasterCard, Visa, Discover, and American Express.

Presented in partnership with Orange Hat Programming, NAMIWaukesha, Terrence Lee Talley, and Aaron Johnson. For more information, visit us at www.waukeshacivictheatre.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Milwaukee, WI Stories

More Hot Stories For You