VIDEO: Milwaukee Opera Theatre Creates Radio Play Edition of DOC DANGER AND THE DANGER SQUAD

Milwaukee Opera Theatre has turned its planned revival of "Doc Danger and the Danger Squad" into a four-part musical radio play, since the play can not be performed on stage due to the health crisis.

The production features a Book, Music, and Lyrics by Jason Powell.

The show follows Doc Danger (Briana Rose Lipor) and her squad, including Satellite Sally (Carrie Gray) and Jesia of the Jaguars (Stephanie Staszak), who battle nemeses Professor Z (Eric Welch), Beetle Queen (Ana Gonzalez) and others.

Episode Two will be released next Thursday, July 2.

Watch the first episode below!

