VIDEO: Jim Guy Shares 'Behind-the-Scenes' Secrets With Milwaukee Rep

In a new video released by Milwaukee Rep, Properties Director Jim Guy demonstrates a non-fish, dairy-free, vegetarian-friendly vegan recipe devised some seasons ago to resemble fried trout fillets for a Powerhouse production.

While the stages remain dark during the COVID-19 global pandemic, Milwaukee Rep is rallying its creative resources to bring the world-class theater audiences have come to know and love directly into homes. Over the next few weeks, Milwaukee Rep will bring theater from Our Home to Your Home in several unique ways.

