Unions Clear Reopening of Milwaukee Repertory Theater for JACOB MARLEY'S CHRISTMAS CAROL

A health & safety webinar hosted by Milwaukee Rep for artists & audiences will take place on Wednesday, October 7 @7pmCT.

Milwaukee Rep has successfully collaborated with Actors' Equity Association, the International Association of Theatrical Stage Employees, United Scenic Artists and Stage Directors & Choreographers Society to develop safety protocols that will enable live performances to begin again on December 1, 2020 for Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol, assuming conditions in the local area at the targeted start date support going forward. Milwaukee Rep is the first theater in the state of Wisconsin to be approved by all unions to reopen if COVID conditions allow.

For audiences and artists to learn more about Milwaukee Rep's safety plan and protocols, the theater will host a Health & Safety Information Session via Zoom on Wednesday, October 7 at 7pmCT. The webinar will feature a panel discussion moderated by Milwaukee Rep Managing Director Melissa Vartanian with experts who helped develop the plan: Dr. Mark Niedfedlt - Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital, Columbia St. Mary's-Milwaukee and Ozaukee, Orthopedic Hospital of Wisconsin; Carl Mulert - Business Representative for Live Performance, United Scenic Artists, Local 829; Jared Clarkin - Milwaukee Rep COVID-19 Safety Coordinator and Director of Production; and Phil Vetterkind - HVAC systems expert from Hunzinger Construction. Following the panel discussion, attendees are invited to ask questions of the panelists.

RSVP to this free event on October 7 by clicking the link below: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_87umHdGnTpuIyNDOSbdIOA

Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol by Tom Mula is one-person adaptation featuring Lee E. Ernst and directed by Artistic Director Mark Clements running December 1 -24, 2020 in the Quadracci Powerhouse. The Season Reset continues in February with the following four productions: Ella Fitzgerald: The First Lady of Song with Alexis J Roston (Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill), McGuire with Tony Award-winning actor Anthony Crivello, the world premiere Antonio's Song/I Was Dreaming of a Son by Pulitzer prize finalist Dael Orlandermsith and Antonio Suarez and Nina Simone: Four Women by Christina Ham.

To purchase a Season Reset Pass and to learn more, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.

