The Sheboygan Theatre Company to Present INTO THE WOODS in February

The Sheboygan Theatre Company (STC), the local community theater, is continuing the celebration of its 90th season with "Into the Woods," directed by Zachariah Stearn with Musical Director Tom Kamenick. This production has attracted 19 cast members and numerous backstage volunteers who are ready to bring these fairytales to life. The production opens on Friday, February 16, 2024, and will run through the evening of the 24th.

"Into the Woods is a brilliant piece of musical theater that can be appreciated on several levels," said Tricia Roberts, STC's Executive Director. "From the masterful way of connecting fairy tales we've grown up with, to listening to each character's musical theme present itself throughout the show, Sondheim's piece asks us all to reflect on the choices we make on our own life's journey into the woods."

Beloved storybook characters from our childhood come to life in this Tony Award-winning musical by acclaimed composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim and librettist James Lapine. The production intertwines the stories of Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, and Jack (of beanstalk fame) as it follows a childless baker and his wife on their quest to break a witch's curse that has prevented them from having a family.

"I am so excited to be making my Wisconsin directorial debut with STC," said Director Zachariah Stearn. "Into the Woods is a musical masterpiece filled with complicated themes, tones, music and character development. This production is focused on breathing new life into a script that is truly timeless. This is the third time I have ventured 'into the woods,' and I'm proud to say this production marks the 78th show that I have been honored to direct."

With its captivating score and clever, ever-relevant commentary on wishing, consequences, and "happily ever after," Into the Woods is a rare modern classic - an enchanting and touching piece of musical theater that audiences of all ages will enjoy. As part of STC's commitment to serving the entire community, an interpreter for the hearing impaired will be available at the 2pm matinee on February 24, 2024.

Tickets for this show and for the remainder of the historic 2022-23 season are still available online at Click Here.

About Sheboygan Theater Company

Founded in 1924, Sheboygan Theatre Company is a deeply rooted, multi-generational community theater serving Sheboygan and its surrounding areas. STC operates as a non-profit within the Sheboygan Area School District Community Recreation Department. STC is a volunteer-run organization with a 15-member Advisory Committee. In addition to our Executive Director STC also hires independent contractors as directors and designers to bring our Main Stage shows to life. STC produces at least four Main Stage shows each year in the Leslie W. Johnson Theatre on the Horace Mann Middle School campus. Learn more at: Click Here.