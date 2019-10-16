The Marcus Performing Arts Center Announces 50th Anniversary Celebration

The Marcus Performing Arts Center will host Milwaukee's biggest arts celebration on October 30. The 50th Anniversary Celebration will include a block party featuring food and beverage followed by a performance of the smash-hit musical HAMILTON. Individual tickets are $150-$1,000 including a donation to support the Marcus Center's local arts education programming and can be purchased by phone at 414-273-7206 or online at MarcusCenter.org/50. Sponsorship is available by contacting Kelly Candotti, Director of Development, at kcandotti@marcuscenter.org or 414-273-7121.



The event will run from 4pm-7pm in front of the Marcus Performing Arts Center on Water Street in Downtown Milwaukee with complimentary small plates from local restaurants, beverage sample stations and signature drinks at our bars from Tito's and Central Standard. We will also have an amazing pop-up shop from our sponsor, Faye's, featuring beautiful products that will include a donation back to local arts education.



Revenue from the 50th Anniversary Celebration supports the Center's mission of acting as an energizing force that connects our community to the world through collaboration, innovation, social engagement and the transformative power of live performing arts. Through programming, the Marcus Center provides arts education, job training and mentorship to 20,000 underserved youth in Milwaukee annually as well as provides free arts access to thousands more.



For more information, please visit MarcusCenter.org/50 or call Development at 414-273-7121.



The 50th Anniversary Celebration is sponsored by: Johnson Financial Group, Baird, Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c., Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, C.G. Schmidt, HGA, U.S. Bank, Ticketmaster, BMO Harris Bank, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Brewers Community Foundation, Polsinelli, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Central Standard Craft Distillery, and Capitol Husting.









