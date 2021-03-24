The 3rd Annual César E. Chávez Birthday Celebration Premieres March 31

The Third Annual Marcus Performing Arts Center César E. Chávez Birthday Celebration will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, presented by Bader Philanthropies, Inc. This free program will begin at 1:00 pm via digital streaming and highlight the youth in our community who interpreted Chávez's messages through art, spoken word, and essay contests.

This annual event focuses on educating the community about the legacy of César E. Chávez, an unselfish advocate of social justice and respect for human dignity. The theme for this year's event is "CommUNITY."

César E. Chávez has said, "from the depth of need and despair, people can work together, can organize themselves to solve their own problems and fill their own needs with dignity and strength."

In 2021, the company will take this event virtual - expanding reach and impact. Various cultural organizations will take center stage, demonstrating the excellence and resilience of our arts and education communities.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with the Marcus Center as presenting sponsor of the 3rd Annual César E. Chávez event," said Bader Philanthropies, Inc. Program Officer, Bridgett Gonzalez. "We are looking forward to gathering in a digital space to celebrate the important work of Chávez."

Young people who are involved in the performing arts will also be highlighted in the virtual event as they honor Chávez's life and legacy through music, dance, and song. This year's performers include: Cecilio Negron, Jr., Karlies Kelley with Panadanza, Las Cafeteras, Latino Arts Strings Program, and more!