THE PIANO MEN to be Presented at Sunset Playhouse

Award-winning Broadway veteran Johnny Rodgers will pay tribute to rock's most famous pianist/singer/songwriters in THE PIANO MEN: A TRIBUTE TO Billy Joel AND Elton John on SATURDAY, AUGUST 1, 2021 at 2PM in the Furlan Auditorium of SUNSET PLAYHOUSE. Along with a trio of outstanding musicians, Rodgers' concert will feature many chart-topping hits from the Joel/John repertoires including NEW YORK STATE OF MIND, ROCKET MAN, BIG SHOT, and YOUR SONG.

Johnny Rodgers is an internationally celebrated singer-songwriter, pianist, Broadway veteran, recording artist, and an Ambassador of American Music for the U.S. Department of State. He has earned New York's Nightlife, Bistro and MAC awards for performances at Carnegie Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Oak Room at the Algonquin Hotel, and other premiere clubs. His songwriting has been recognized with Billboard and ASCAP Foundation awards.

Rodgers will be accompanied by an exceptional three-piece band. Saxophonist JASON GOLDSMITH is a Jazz Studies Instructor with the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra and performs locally with several groups including the All-Star SUPERband. Bassist Hal Miller has performed with many jazz notables and is Associate Music Professor at MATC. Drummer Jim Ryan appears with the Swing Explosion Big Band and is a regular sideman at Sunset's popular SideNotes Cabaret. Producer and co-writer Peggy Peterson-RYAN will assist in directing the production.

Performances of THE PIANO MEN: A TRIBUTE TO Billy Joel AND Elton John are Saturday, August 1, 2021 at 2:00 PM. To reserve tickets, call 262-782-4430 or visit sunsetplayhouse.com. For group sales, contact Stephanie at 262-782-4431, ex. 291.

Sunset Playhouse, located at 700 Wall Street in Elm Grove, Wisconsin, is celebrating its 62nd season. In addition to six SideNotes Cabarets, the Playhouse offers eight productions in the Furlan Auditorium, six Musical MainStage concerts, three shows in the After Sunset series, and three shows in the bug in a rug Children's Theater series.