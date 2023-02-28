THE GREATEST LOVE FOR WHITNEY: A WHITNEY HOUSTON TRIBUTE Come To Milwaukee Rep, March 24- May 28

Milwaukee Rep will present the world premiere of The Greatest Love for Whitney: A Whitney Houston Tribute March 24 - May 28, 2023, in the Stackner Cabaret.

From her powerful anthems to her glamorous elegance on the silver screen, Whitney Houston's breathtaking voice helped her become one of the most beloved artists of all time. The Greatest Love for Whitney celebrates the amazing career and legacy of this Grammy Award-winning icon by taking audiences through a journey of her record-setting hits. Featuring songs like "I Will Always Love You," "Saving All My Love For You" and "Where Do Broken Hearts Go," this superstar's warmth and magnetism takes center stage in a fitting tribute to the woman known simply as "The Voice."

The Greatest Love for Whitney is created and directed by Artistic Director Mark Clements and features three powerhouse performers in one unforgettable night. Local favorite Alesia Miller is not just a roof-raising vocalist, she also is the founder and CEO of Milwaukee's first Black woman owned kombucha tea breaking company, Soul Brew Kombucha. She'll be joined by Alina Cherone who was last seen in Dreamgirls at Milwaukee Rep and Charlotte Odusanya whose credits include the 25th Anniversary tour of RENT.

The Greatest Love for Whitney is created and directed by Artistic Director Mark Clements with creative team members music director and accompanist Dan Kazemi, costume coordinator Destiny Harris, lighting designer Dakota Kroes, sound designer Tate E Thompson and casting by Dale Brown.

The Greatest Love for Whitney is a John (Jack) D. Lewis New Play Development Program Production. It is sponsored by Associated Bank with Executive Producers Carol and Ivor Benjamin, Diane K. O'Connor, Dawne and Ray Manista, and Karen Plunkett with Associate Producers Rich Grunke and Bill Grasch, Renee and Tom McCutcheon and Meredith and Thomas Scrivner. The Greatest Love for Whitney is part of the David Kundert Stackner Season.

The Greatest Love for Whitney runs March 24 - May 28, 2023, in the Stackner Cabaret. Opening Night is set for Sunday, March 26 at 7:00pm. Purchase tickets at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in person at 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.