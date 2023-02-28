Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE GREATEST LOVE FOR WHITNEY: A WHITNEY HOUSTON TRIBUTE Come To Milwaukee Rep, March 24- May 28

The Greatest Love for WhitneyÂ celebrates the amazing career and legacy of this Grammy Award-winning icon by taking audiences through a journey of her record-setting hits.

Feb. 28, 2023 Â 
THE GREATEST LOVE FOR WHITNEY: A WHITNEY HOUSTON TRIBUTE Come To Milwaukee Rep, March 24- May 28

Milwaukee Rep will present the world premiere of The Greatest Love for Whitney: A Whitney Houston Tribute March 24 - May 28, 2023, in the Stackner Cabaret.

From her powerful anthems to her glamorous elegance on the silver screen, Whitney Houston's breathtaking voice helped her become one of the most beloved artists of all time. The Greatest Love for Whitney celebrates the amazing career and legacy of this Grammy Award-winning icon by taking audiences through a journey of her record-setting hits. Featuring songs like "I Will Always Love You," "Saving All My Love For You" and "Where Do Broken Hearts Go," this superstar's warmth and magnetism takes center stage in a fitting tribute to the woman known simply as "The Voice."

The Greatest Love for Whitney is created and directed by Artistic Director Mark Clements and features three powerhouse performers in one unforgettable night. Local favorite Alesia Miller is not just a roof-raising vocalist, she also is the founder and CEO of Milwaukee's first Black woman owned kombucha tea breaking company, Soul Brew Kombucha. She'll be joined by Alina Cherone who was last seen in Dreamgirls at Milwaukee Rep and Charlotte Odusanya whose credits include the 25th Anniversary tour of RENT.

The Greatest Love for Whitney is created and directed by Artistic Director Mark Clements with creative team members music director and accompanist Dan Kazemi, costume coordinator Destiny Harris, lighting designer Dakota Kroes, sound designer Tate E Thompson and casting by Dale Brown.

The Greatest Love for Whitney is a John (Jack) D. Lewis New Play Development Program Production. It is sponsored by Associated Bank with Executive Producers Carol and Ivor Benjamin, Diane K. O'Connor, Dawne and Ray Manista, and Karen Plunkett with Associate Producers Rich Grunke and Bill Grasch, Renee and Tom McCutcheon and Meredith and Thomas Scrivner. The Greatest Love for Whitney is part of the David Kundert Stackner Season.

The Greatest Love for Whitney runs March 24 - May 28, 2023, in the Stackner Cabaret. Opening Night is set for Sunday, March 26 at 7:00pm. Purchase tickets at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in person at 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.




SUPERYOU World Premiere Developmental Presentation to Take Place at Skylight Music Theatre Photo
SUPERYOU World Premiere Developmental Presentation to Take Place at Skylight Music Theatre in May
Skylight Music Theatre will produce the world premiere developmental production of the uplifting rock musical,Â SuperYou,Â by Lourds Lane, running May 26 â€“ June 18, 2023.
First Stage Offers Free Masterclass and Audition With Broadways Jack Sippel Photo
First Stage Offers Free Masterclass and Audition With Broadway's Jack Sippel
Students in grades 9-12 are invited to join First Stage Theater Academy for a Masterclass with Broadway Actor Jack Sippel and audition for a chance to attend the Open Jar Institute in New York City this summer.
Milwaukees First Stage Offers Free Masterclass And Audition With Broadways Jack Sippel Thi Photo
Milwaukee's First Stage Offers Free Masterclass And Audition With Broadway's Jack Sippel This Wednesday
Students in grades 9-12 are invited to join First Stage Theater Academy for a Masterclass with Broadway Actor Jack Sippel and audition for a chance to attend the Open Jar Institute in New York City this summer. Students must be ready to sing a 16-32 bar cut of a song that shows them at their best. Students must bring sheet music clearly marked for an accompanist to play, or have an accompaniment track. Please have a non-returnable headshot and resume prepared.
The UPAF Ride For The Arts Returns To Henry Maier Festival Park in June Photo
The UPAF Ride For The Arts Returns To Henry Maier Festival Park in June
The United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF) announced today that the 43rd annual UPAF Ride for the Arts, presented by Miller Lite, will be held on Sunday, June 4, with an expanded 'Hoan Loop Course' completely closed to vehicle traffic for the entire event. Additionally, this year's start and finish line party returns to the Henry Maier Festival Park for the first time since 2019.

More Hot Stories For You


First Stage Offers Free Masterclass and Audition With Broadway's Jack SippelFirst Stage Offers Free Masterclass and Audition With Broadway's Jack Sippel
February 28, 2023

Students in grades 9-12 are invited to join First Stage Theater Academy for a Masterclass with Broadway Actor Jack Sippel and audition for a chance to attend the Open Jar Institute in New York City this summer.
Milwaukee's First Stage Offers Free Masterclass And Audition With Broadway's Jack Sippel This WednesdayMilwaukee's First Stage Offers Free Masterclass And Audition With Broadway's Jack Sippel This Wednesday
February 27, 2023

Students in grades 9-12 are invited to join First Stage Theater Academy for a Masterclass with Broadway Actor Jack Sippel and audition for a chance to attend the Open Jar Institute in New York City this summer. Students must be ready to sing a 16-32 bar cut of a song that shows them at their best. Students must bring sheet music clearly marked for an accompanist to play, or have an accompaniment track. Please have a non-returnable headshot and resume prepared.
Marcus Center To Receive Grant From National Endowment For The ArtsMarcus Center To Receive Grant From National Endowment For The Arts
February 24, 2023

The Marcus Performing Arts CenterÂ has announced it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to receive a $15,000 Grants for Arts Projects award to support its MPAC Presents programming. Specific funding from the NEA will help support MPAC's arts & cultural series of Dance, Jazz, and special performances this season. MPAC's project is one of 1,251 Grants for Arts Projects awards across America totaling nearly $28.8 million that were selected to receive this first round of fiscal year 2023 grants.
Forte Theatre Presents INTO THE WOODS, April 14- 23Forte Theatre Presents INTO THE WOODS, April 14- 23
February 23, 2023

â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹Forte Theatre Company presents Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods, April 14 - 23, 2023. Performances take place in the beautiful Saber Center for the Performing Arts, 8222 S 51st Street, in Franklin. Forte is the first professional theatre company in Milwaukee's Southwest suburbs.
The UPAF Ride For The Arts Returns To Henry Maier Festival Park in JuneThe UPAF Ride For The Arts Returns To Henry Maier Festival Park in June
February 22, 2023

The United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF) announced today that the 43rd annual UPAF Ride for the Arts, presented by Miller Lite, will be held on Sunday, June 4, with an expanded 'Hoan Loop Course' completely closed to vehicle traffic for the entire event. Additionally, this year's start and finish line party returns to the Henry Maier Festival Park for the first time since 2019.
share