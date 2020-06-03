Skylight Music Theatre Postpones Live Chat With Michael 'Ding' Lorenz

In support of #BlackoutTuesday and #TheShowMustBePaused, the Skylight Social live video chat with Michael "Ding" Lorenz and Michael Unger has been rescheduled for next Tuesday, June 9 at 7 p.m. (central).

The following statement was released:

"Skylight Music Theatre stands unequivocally in support of social justice. We mourn the toll caused by decades of systemic racism, hatred and violence. We stand together with our fellow arts organizations to embrace diversity and to use our art form to tell stories that increase understanding, empathy and peace. In a world torn apart on so many levels, we must do all we can, in whatever ways we can, to make the world a better, more empathic, and more accepting place."

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You