Skylight Music Theatre Postpones LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Due to the increase of COVID-19 infection rates and City of Milwaukee orders limiting in-person gatherings, Skylight Music Theatre will postpone Little Shop of Horrors, previously scheduled Nov. 13 - Dec. 27, 2020.

Skylight will continue efforts to present outstanding music theatre as safely as possible.

The theatre will be revising dates and modifying schedules and will keep its audiences informed. They are also exploring virtual options and other ideas that adhere to restrictions and guidelines.

"We know patrons are eager to return to the theatre with the understanding that health and safety protocols are in place," reads a statement from Executive Director Jack R. Lemmon. "We have worked diligently to create plans to protect audiences, artists and staff. We appreciate the enthusiastic response from ticket buyers. Audiences are our lifeblood. We are grateful for everyone's support and patience throughout this challenging time."

"Thank you for your ongoing commitment to Skylight and the arts community. We look forward to welcoming you back and wish you good health."

Read the full statement at https://www.skylightmusictheatre.org/news-media/statement-from-skylight-music-theatre-executive-director-jack-r-lemmon/.

