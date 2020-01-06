Skylight Music Theatre NEWSIES Cast Raises $18,867.18 For Pathfinders

Following the closing performance of Skylight Music Theatre's production of Disney's Newsies on Sunday, December 29, the cast presented a check for $18,867.18 to Pathfinders, a social service organization that protects and supports area youth.

After each performance of Newsies, which ran Nov. 15 through Dec. 29, 2019 cast members collected donations from the audience with newsboy hats in hand.

Michael Unger, Skylight Music Theatre Artistic Director, was joined onstage by Renee Kirnberger, Pathfinders Senior Vice President of Development & Communications and the cast of Newsies. The cast of 30 included 14 professional adult actors and 16 young performers in high school and middle school.

Disney's Newsies is inspired by the real-life Newsboy Strike of 1899, when a band of orphan and runaway newsies went on strike against powerful newspaper publishers who had raised newspaper distribution prices at the newsies expense. Newsies addresses age-old themes of social injustice, exploitative labor practices, and David-versus-Goliath struggles as the young learn to harness their power against corruption.

"This musical celebrates the power of youth to change issues that affect them directly," said Michael Unger. "We cannot think of a more fitting recipient for funds raised from Skylight's generous audiences during this show than an organization that protects and supports our city's youth."





