Skylight Music Theatre Announces Performances Will Go On As Planned

Skylight Music Theatre has announced that performances will continue as scheduled. They have also announced new ticket policies, cleaning protocols, and more.

Read the statement below:

To our Skylight family:

We are committed to the health and safety of everyone who attends our performances. Our artists, audience and staff are our priority.

In light of growing concerns related to COVID-19, we have established new guidelines to help you feel safe and comfortable in our theatres. These include:

Increased Flexibility with Ticket Policies

We highly recommend that patrons who feel ill should not attend performances. To make this easier, we have waived all exchange fees until further notice. The Box Office will be happy to assist you to exchange tickets for another Skylight production in the current season. Patrons should call the Box Office at (414) 291-7800. The Box Office is open Monday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. and the Box Office window is open two hours prior to performances.

Expanded Cleaning Protocols

We are committed to providing a healthy environment and are implementing additional cleaning and sanitizing routines. In addition, we will have hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the Broadway Theatre Center.

Good Health Habits

The theatre community is a warm and friendly place, however we encourage everyone to find alternatives to shaking hands and will limit points of contact, for example ushers will not be tearing tickets.

We also encourage staff who are sick to stay home and to follow good health practices such as frequent hand washing, covering coughs and avoiding touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

We are monitoring this quickly evolving situation and will keep you updated via our website. As of now, all performances and events are continuing as scheduled.

The CDC says the immediate risk of being exposed to COVID-19 is low. We will monitor cdc.gov and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services at dhs.wisconsin.gov/outbreaks

If you have additional questions or concerns, please contact our Ticket Office at (414) 291-7800 or tickets@skylightmusictheatre.org or Executive Director Jack Lemmon at JackL@skylightmusictheatre.org

We hope to see you at the theatre soon. We are reminded of the quote painted on Skylight's Cabot Theatre ceiling, which celebrates why we do what we do: "To help us forget some things, remember others, and to refresh the dry places in our spirit."





