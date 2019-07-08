Skylight Music Theatre Announces Director, Cast For Holiday Production Of NEWSIES

Skylight Music Theatre today announced members of the creative team and cast for Skylight's holiday show, Disney's Newsies, running November 15 through December 22, 2019. This family-favorite Broadway musical will be presented in the beautiful Cabot Theatre at the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway, in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward. One Day Ticket Sale Monday, July 15 On Monday, July 15 there will be a one-day sale offering 25% off single adult 'A' level tickets to Newsies.Call the Box Office (414) 291-7800 or visit at 158 N. Broadway from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., or online at www.skylightmusictheatre.org from 7 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. Use promo code NYC25.

Based on the 1992 Disney motion picture and inspired by a true story, Newsies was a 2012 Broadway hit with a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act) and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots). Featuring songs "Carrying the Banner," "Seize the Day," and "Santa Fe," Newsies has non-stop thrills and a timeless message, perfect for the whole family.

Set in turn-of-the century New York City, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged newsies who dream of a better life far from the hardship of the streets. When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to fight for what's right and seize the day. Director Molly Rhode Returns to Skylight Molly Rhode will direct. Rhode directed Skylight's record-breaking productions of Annie (2017), Les Misérables (2013), and The Sound of Music (2012). "This story is set at the turn-of-the-century, but it doesn't feel far away," said Rhode. "The way these young people stand up and say 'listen to me!' is happening right now, all across the globe. It is not a nostalgia piece. Its relevance and inspirational power are pertinent today. Newsies is not only exhilarating and triumphant Broadway musical entertainment, it shares a message of protest and persistence." Based on the Newsboy Strike of 1899 Newsies is inspired by the real-life "Newsboy Strike of 1899," when newsboy Kid Blink led a band of orphan and runaway newsboys on a two-week-long action against Pulitzer, Hearst, and other powerful newspaper publishers. Newsies addresses age-old themes of social injustice, exploitative labor practices, and David-versus-Goliath struggles as the young learn to harness their power against corruption. Following the film's 1992 theatrical release with a screenplay by Bob Tzudiker & Noni White (Tarzan, 102 Dalmatians) and subsequent DVD releases, Newsies has grown into a cult phenomenon. Originally produced on Broadway by Disney Theatrical Productions in 2012, this production marks the first time for Skylight.

Newsies features a live orchestra and cast of 24. Marco Tzunux will make his Skylight Music Theatre debut in the role of Jack Kelly. Tzunux has appeared regularly on Chicago stages, including Porchlight Music Theater, Drury Lane and Paramount Theatre. Among the other principal roles will be Rachael Zientek as Katherine Plumber. Zientek last appeared at Skylight Music Theatre as Hope in Urinetown, the Musical (2018). Also returning to Skylight is Lee Palmer playing Pulitzer, who was previously seen at Skylight in Once on This Island (2015). Making their Skylight debuts are Jordan Arrasmith (Crutchie), Nicholas Parrott (Davey) and Natalie Harris (Medda Larkin). Also making their Skylight debuts are Abram Nelson and Edward Owczarski who will rotate in the role of Les. Music Director for the show is Christie Chiles Twillie, who returns to Skylight after music directing Five Guys Named Moe (2019), which garnered her the Footlights 2019 Award for Best Musical Direction. Rhode is also collaborating with choreographer David Roman, who teaches for the Milwaukee Ballet and was recently seen in Pippin (2018) and In the Heights (2014) at Skylight.

Young Performers from Area Schools Join Cast Skylight showcased local young performers playing characters their own ages in Hairspray (2018) and Annie (2017). Newsies will continue that tradition with 10 young performers portraying the newsies. Among the schools represented by the young performers are Hamilton High School, Kettle Moraine School for Arts and Performance, Marquette University High School, Pius XI, St. Thomas Aquinas Academy, University Lake School, Whitefish Bay Middle School, Whitefish Bay High School, and Whitnall High School. The New York Times said Newsies was "A stirring crowd pleaser. Terrific songs - buoyant melodies by Alan Menken and rousing lyrics by Jack Feldman - and a sweet, funny, emotionally satisfying book by Harvey Fierstein. A musical worth singing about! Even for the cynics among us, Newsies has a stirring, old-school sincerity that's hard to resist."

The show is recommended for ages 8 and up. Disney's Newsies The Broadway Musical First time at Skylight November 15 - December 22, 2019 Music by Alan Menken, Lyrics by Jack Feldman, Book by Harvey Fierstein Based on the Disney film written by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White. Originally produced on Broadway by Disney Theatrical Productions Recommended for ages 8 and up





Related Articles Shows View More Milwaukee, WI Stories

More Hot Stories For You