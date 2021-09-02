Skylight Music Theatre Announces Cast, Creative Team for THE FULL MONTY

Skylight Music Theatre today announced the cast and creative team for the 2021-22 season opener, The Full Monty, running September 24 - October 17, 2021. Performances will take place in the beautiful Cabot Theatre at the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway, in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward. Skylight is Milwaukee's professional Equity music theatre company.

The smash Broadway hit The Full Monty marks Skylight's return to live, in-person theatre. This hilarious, ten-time Tony Award-nominated musical will be produced at Skylight for the first time. James Gray, known for his work on Broadway and television, directs and choreographs the production.

The Full Monty follows an unlikely band of out-of-work steelworkers who decide to turn their lives around by baring it all for the greater good. The irresistible humor and songs lead up to one of the most anticipated final moments in Broadway musical history.

Based on the 1997 film of the same name, The Full Monty features music and lyrics by David Yazbek (The Band's Visit) and book by Terrence McNally (Ragtime). The score, which ranges from tender ballads to driving, funk-inspired grooves, showcases a catchy blend of pop, Broadway, and a big horn band sound.

The New York Times called The Full Monty "the rare, aggressive crowd pleaser that you don't have to apologize for liking." NY Post praised it as "a one-of-a-kind Broadway musical...the most daring, yet successful Broadway adaptation of a movie script." Talkin' Broadway applauded the "sharply poignant, hilarious... bright up-beat jazz-tinged score" and Broadway World said The Full Monty is "genuinely uplifting."

Skylight Music Theatre has joined other Milwaukee performing arts organizations in requiring proof of vaccination or negative Covid test within 72 hours of performance for all audience members ages 12 and up. In addition, Skylight requires audiences to be masked at all times while indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Skylight follows local government, CDC and State of Wisconsin guidelines in consultation with area doctors. Skylight's staff is fully vaccinated and requires casts, musicians and crews to be vaccinated. Guidelines are evolving frequently, and protocols may change. For up-to-date information, please visit our website at www.skylightmusictheatre.org/health.