Skylight Music Theatre Announces Cast & Creative Team For LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Skylight Music Theatre presents the hit musical Little Shop of Horrors November 19, 2021 - January 2, 2022, offering hilarious entertainment for the whole family during the holidays and New Year. In-person performances take place in the beautiful Cabot Theatre at the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway, in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward. Safety requirements are in effect, including masks while indoors and proof of vaccination or negative Covid test.

This quirky and beloved musical is a disarmingly funny love story featuring what is probably the most famous carnivorous plant in musical theatre history. The show has become a worldwide phenomenon, devouring the hearts of theatregoers for over 30 years.

The score, by creative geniuses Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty and The Beast, and Aladdin), blends pop, doo-wop, Broadway, and Motown into heartfelt songs including "Suddenly Seymour" and "Somewhere that's Green."

Artistic Director Michael Unger will mark his Skylight mainstage directorial debut with Little Shop of Horrors. Unger was appointed as Artistic Director in September 2019, but his inaugural mainstage season was impacted by the pandemic. Little Shop was originally scheduled for November 2020 but then postponed.

Skylight recently celebrated its return to live, in-person musicals with their first show in the Cabot Theatre since the shutdown, a smash hit run of The Full Monty, which left audiences cheering.

"Little Shop has been on our list to revive ever since it was a hit at Skylight in 2003," said Unger. "We were getting close to opening this show over a year ago, but it was delayed due to the pandemic. Our wonderful and diverse local cast is thrilled to pick up where we left off. I think we are all ravenous to return to this timeless, fun and beloved musical."

Music Director David Bonofiglio, who has worked with Skylight frequently, will lead the band. Broadway choreographer Lisa Shriver will make her Skylight debut.

Little Shop of Horrors was made into a 1986 film of the same name, directed by Frank Oz. An acclaimed revival starring Jeremy Jordan (Newsies) is currently generating buzz off-Broadway.

The LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS creative team includes Director - Michael Unger, Music Director - David Bonofiglio, Choreographer - Lisa Shriver, Scenic Designer - Brian Prather, Costume Designer - Kristina Sneshkoff, Lighting Designer - Graham Kindred, Sound Designer - John Tanner, and Production Stage Manager - Kate Ferdinandi

The LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS cast Audrey II (Puppet) - Gabriella Ashlin, Audrey II (Voice) - Aaron Reese Boseman, Ronnette - Raven Dockery, Mushnik - David Flores, Orin - Seth K. Hale, Audrey - Ashley Oviedo, Crystal - Brandite Reed, and Seymour - Kevin James Sievert.