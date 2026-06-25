RED DAYS to Make Wisconsin Premiere With All In Productions

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All In Productions will present the Wisconsin premiere of Rachel Bublitz's Red Days.

Red Days, a coming of age drama set in Salt Lake City in the near future, follows high school track star Dianna Abel throughout her senior year. Through four seasons, as the air quality continues to worsen, Dianna navigates her athletic career and the relationship with her mom, who is also her coach, her passion for music, first love, and finding her voice as she fights for her future.

Starring in Red Days are Nessiah Grace as Dianna Abel, Brittany Haut as Connie Abel, Graham Olen as Andrew Lee, and Patrice Hood as Leona Day. The understudy cast features Madison Penzkover, Taylor Miñan, Ailie Snyder, and Sarah Mankowski-Lahtrum. All but Olen, who was featured in Embers last September, will be making their All In Productions debuts.

'I am honored to bring Red Days to life. From my first reading, I felt a strong connection to this play-as a mother, a daughter, a runner, and a person trying to make sense of a world and a future that can hold so much potential but can also feel so broken.' says Erica Case, Artistic Director of All In Productions and director of Red Days. 'Rachel Bublitz' script brought so many questions many of us struggle with every day: Whose voices are we listening to - our own, those we love, those in power? Can we make a difference in our future in the choices we make every day? Beyond the characters themselves, this is a story about endurance, resistance, and collective and individual responsibility-the choice to keep showing up for women, for our planet, for one another, for ourselves.'

Red Days will take place at Pink Umbrella Theater Company's newly opened Pink's Accessible Theater House (1104 W. Historic Mitchell St. Milwaukee, WI 53204) from September 11th through 19th, with seven performances in total. The September 17th performance is an understudy performance.

Tickets are available at All In Productions' website, www.allin-mke.com.

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