Presale Announced For YAMATO - The Drummers Of Japan At Uihlein Hall

Yamato was founded in Japan's Nara Prefecture in 1993. Our troupe has given over 3,500 performances in 51 countries and regions. Every year, Yamato tours the world for 6 to 10 months, creating and presenting original Yamato compositions and stages. As a result of this relentless tour schedule, pursued over more than 10 years, audiences around the world await our arrival every year in growing numbers, sustaining and encouraging our efforts more than words can express.

For the players of Yamato, every encounter with our listeners is a unique and precious experience. Our greatest goal is to send our audiences home after each performance with a new vitality and passion for life. As we continue to tour and perform throughout Japan and around the world, whether in concerts, classrooms, school assemblies or workshops, our troupe will continue to cherish and uphold Yamato, the spirit of Japan.

