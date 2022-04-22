Photos: In Rehearsal for THE AMAZING LEMONADE GIRL World Premiere at First Stage

First Stage presents the world premiere production of THE AMAZING LEMONADE GIRL, written by award-winning playwright/ author, First Stage Resident Playwright and Wisconsin actor James DeVita and directed by First Stage alum and Northern Sky Associate Artistic Director Molly Rhode, with costume design by Austin Winter, sound design by Josh Schmidt and scenic and lighting design by Jason Fassl, USA.

In this heartfelt, uplifting play, First Stage audiences will meet Alex Scott. She has a story to tell - about her life and her legacy, her humor and her heart. Alex is young girl who is fiercely determined to make a difference despite the challenges she faces. Alex's true story reminds us all that a single person can change the world - one act, or even one cup, at a time. Sponsored by Northwestern Mutual.

"We are honored to partner with First Stage in the development of THE AMAZING LEMONADE GIRL, bringing the courageous story of Alex and her mission to accelerate the search for a cure for childhood cancer to the stage. Alex's legacy is one that inspires many and will reach so many families throughout southeastern Wisconsin in seeing this play at First Stage," stated Audra Brennan, Sr. Director of Philanthropy at Northwestern Mutual.

THE AMAZING LEMONADE GIRL runs April 22 - May 15, 2022 at the Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater, located at 929 N. Water Street in downtown Milwaukee. Tickets start at $21 and can be purchased in person at the Marcus Center Box Office at 929 N. Water Street, by phone

at (414) 273-7206 or online at firststage.org. Performance runtime is approximately 70 minutes, with no intermission. Suggested for families with young people ages 7+.