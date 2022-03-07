Photos: First Look At MY WAY At Milwaukee Rep's Stackner Cabaret

Milwaukee Rep presents My Way, a musical tribute to Frank Sinatra in the Stackner Cabaret March 4 - May 1, 2022.

The production features four quadruple threat Singer-Dancer-Actor-Musicians Alex Bechtel (Ragtime, Arden Theater Company), Kara Mikula (The Cradle Will Rock, Classic Stage Company), Nygel D. Robinson (Piano Men, Milwaukee Rep) and Tiffany Topol (Guys and Dolls, Milwaukee Rep).

My Way is created by David Grapes and Todd Olson with book by Todd Olson and original production directed by David Grapes. Milwaukee Rep's production is directed and choreographed by Kelley Faulkner (The All Night Strut!, Milwaukee Rep) with set design by Maureen Chavez-Kruger (Fallen Angels, MTC), costume design by Jason Orlenko (The All Night Strut!, Milwaukee Rep), lighting design by Caitlin Smith Rapoport (A Sign of the Times, Ars Nova), sound design by Erin Paige (Always...Patsy Cline, Milwaukee Rep) with casting by Dale Brown Casting and stage managed by David Hartig.

From the king of swing to the Rat Pack, Ol' Blue Eyes charmed his way into the hearts of millions. Celebrate the pivotal moments of Sinatra's remarkable five-decade career with a journey through his greatest hits in My Way. Experience four performers singing classics such as "I've Got the World on a String," "Fly Me to the Moon" and "New York, New York" and be transported back to the era of supper clubs, vintage Las Vegas and the perfect martini.

My Way is part of the Camille and David Kundert Stackner Season and is presented by Kristine and Wayne Lueders with corporate sponsor Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren, Attorneys at Law, Executive Producers Elizabeth and Peter Gottsacker, Cheryl and David Walker, and Associate Producers Rich Grunke and Bill Grasch.

My Way runs March 4 - May 1, 2022 in the Stackner Cabaret. Opening night is set for Sunday, March 6 at 7:00pm. Purchase tickets at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in person at 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.