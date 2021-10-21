POTTED POTTER Comes to Marcus Performing Arts Center in December

After several successful North American tours and over 400 performances at Bally's in Las Vegas, London's West End hit Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience - A Parody by Dan and Jeff will play in Milwaukee. Created by two-time Olivier Award-nominated BBC Television actors Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, the show will cast a spell over the Marcus Performing Arts Center, from December 21st to January 2nd. Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 22 at 10am and can be purchased at 414-273-7206 or www.marcuscenter.org.

Selling out to crowds around the world, Potted Potter will have you flying off your seat (or broomstick) with laughter. The perfect show for muggles, witches and wizards of all ages, this production of the boy-who-lived's story combines all seven books into 70 hilarious minutes. The cleverly curated show includes all of your favorite characters, perfect Potter props and even a live Quidditch match!