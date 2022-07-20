One Day Sale Announced For Regional Premiere Of A JOLLY HOLIDAY At Skylight Music Theatre

Skylight Music Theatre today announced a one-day sale on Monday, July 25 for A Jolly Holiday: Celebrating Disney's Broadway Hits, running November 18 - December 31, 2022. Performances take place in the beautiful Cabot Theatre at the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway, in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward. Skylight is Milwaukee's professional Equity music theatre company.

On July 25, there will be a one-day ticket sale offering 25% off single adult 'A' level tickets to A Jolly Holiday with promo code JOLLY25. Tickets available online at www.skylightmusictheatre.org from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. and by calling or visiting the Box Office from Noon to 6 p.m. at (414) 291-7800 or 158 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, Wis. 53202. Restrictions apply.

A Jolly Holiday: Celebrating Disney's Broadway Hits has a book by Sandy Rustin and will be directed by Skylight Music Theatre Artistic Director Michael Unger.

Sure to be an instant family classic, A Jolly Holiday features 30 favorite songs from Disney's biggest Broadway hits performed by a group of outstanding Skylight artists joined by an ensemble of terrific youth performers. The memorable and hummable songs featured in the new revue include "Be Our Guest" (Beauty & the Beast), "Under the Sea" (The Little Mermaid), "Santa Fe" (Newsies), "Step in Time" (Mary Poppins), "Circle of Life" (The Lion King), "Bare Necessities" (The Jungle Book), "Let it Go" (Frozen) and many more from shows like Aladdin, High School Musical, and others.

Skylight's production marks a regional premiere and will be the second time the show has been staged anywhere. A Jolly Holiday had its world premiere in December 2021 at Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey and is being presented at Skylight by special arrangement with Disney Theatrical Productions.

"Who better to celebrate the holidays with than Disney," said Unger. "You are sure to leave the theatre with a warmed heart, big smile, and humming great songs from classic Disney Broadway shows. We are beyond thrilled that Disney Theatrical Productions and playwright Sandy Rustin have trusted us to present A Jolly Holiday. It will be only the second time it has been staged anywhere in the world. We think it will be the perfect holiday gift for our wonderful Skylight audiences."

The performance schedule for A Jolly Holiday features numerous family friendly show times, including two early curtain times (1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.) for the show's closing on New Year's Eve.

Casting and full creative team to be announced soon.