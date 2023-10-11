NUNCRACKERS is Coming to Milwaukee Rep's Stackner Cabaret in November

Enjoy holiday hijinks with the singing sisters of Nunsense as they spread yuletide laughs, cheerful carols and the gift of festive mischief. 

By: Oct. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Get An Extended Look At INDECENT At American Stage Photo 1 Video: Get An Extended Look At INDECENT At American Stage
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards Photo 2 Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards
Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 3 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Photos: First Stage Presents the World Premiere of DREAM, QUICKIE! DREAM!, Photo 4 Photos: First Stage Presents the World Premiere of DREAM, QUICKIE! DREAM!,

NUNCRACKERS is Coming to Milwaukee Rep's Stackner Cabaret in November

Click Here will present Nuncrackers with book, music and lyrics by Dan Goggin in the Stackner Cabaret November 3, 2023 – January 7, 2024.  Enjoy holiday hijinks with the singing sisters of Nunsense as they spread yuletide laughs, cheerful carols and the gift of festive mischief. 

The cast of Nuncrackers includes Seth K. Hale (Little Shop of Horrors, Skylight Music Theatre) as Father Virgil, Katie Kallaus (Magic School Bus, Theatreworks Tour) as Sister Mary Paul, Meka King (The Color Purple, Phoenix Theatre Co) as Sister Mary Hubert, Ashley Oviedo (Laughs in Spanish, Milwaukee Camber Theatre) as Sister Robert Anne, and Isabel Quintero (The Roommate, Renaissance Theaterworks) as Sister Mary Regina.

From the basement of Mount Saint Helen's Convent, the nuns of Nuncrackers take to the airwaves to broadcast a new cable access Christmas special: complete with (mostly) traditional holiday songs ("Here We Come-a-Waffle-ing,” "We Three Kings of Orient Are Us”), a silly secret Santa contest, a not-so-graceful take on Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Ballet and loads of laughs that only the Little Sisters of Hoboken can provide. Can this show get its act together? You'll be laughing all the way through New Year's finding out!

The creative team for Nuncrackers includes director Kelley Faulkner (My Way, Milwaukee Rep), with music director Dan Kazemi (Run Bambi Run), set designer Maureen Chavez-Kruger (Beehive: The 60s Musical, Milwaukee Rep), costume designer Debra Krajec (Dad's Season Tickets, Milwaukee Rep), lighting designer Caitlin Smith Rapoport (My Way, Milwaukee Rep), sound designer Stefanie M Senior (Enough to Let the Light In, Teatro Vista), casting director Jonathan Hetler and stage manager Kira Neighbors.

Nuncrackers is part of the David Kundert Stackner Season with Executive Producers Beth and Pete Gottsacker and Associate Producers Nikki and Antony D'Cruz, Rich Grunke and Bill Grasch, Mrs. Richard T. Johnson, Anne and Chris Noyes, Meredith and Thomas Scrivner, and Marcia and Kent Velde.

Nuncrackers runs November 3, 2023 – January 7, 2024 in the Stackner Cabaret. Opening night is set for Sunday, November 5 at 7:00pm. Purchase tickets at Click Here, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in person at 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.

For more information, please visit Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Milwaukee, WI

1
Skylight Music Theatre Reveals Cast and Creative Team for SCHOOL OF ROCK Photo
Skylight Music Theatre Reveals Cast and Creative Team for SCHOOL OF ROCK

Skylight Music Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team for their upcoming production of School of Rock. Get all the details about this exciting show and the talented individuals behind it.

2
Video: Get An Extended Look At INDECENT At American Stage Photo
Video: Get An Extended Look At INDECENT At American Stage

See extended video highlights of the American Stage production of Paula Vogel's INDECENT, running October 4-29, 2023, a play that recounts the first lesbian kiss in the 1923 play GOD OF VENGEANCE.

3
Photos: First Stage Presents the World Premiere of DREAM, QUICKIE! DREAM!, Photo
Photos: First Stage Presents the World Premiere of DREAM, QUICKIE! DREAM!,

First Stage kicks off its 2023/24 season with the world  premiere production DREAM, QUICKIE! DREAM!, a story for all ages inspired by the life of Donald “Quickie” Driver, written by playwright Gloria Bond Clunie and directed by popular Milwaukee actor/producer/director Dimonte Henning. See photos from the production.

4
DIAL M FOR MURDER Comes to Milwaukee Repertory Theater in November Photo
DIAL M FOR MURDER Comes to Milwaukee Repertory Theater in November

Milwaukee Repertory Theater, now celebrating its 70th Anniversary Season, presents Dial M for Murder by Frederick Knott and Adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher (Holmes and Watson), November 14 – December 17, 2023, in the Quadracci Powerhouse. Learn more about the upcoming performance here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Get An Extended Look At INDECENT At American Stage Video
Get An Extended Look At INDECENT At American Stage
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for a Sneak Peek of EXORCISTIC Video
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for a Sneak Peek of EXORCISTIC
Frances Ruffelle & Norman Beauman Are Getting Ready for 54 Below Video
Frances Ruffelle & Norman Beauman Are Getting Ready for 54 Below
View all Videos

Milwaukee, WI SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fairy Godmother's (song) Book of Wisdom
Sunset Playhouse (11/04-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Clue
Uihlein Hall at Marcus Center For The Performing Arts (3/12-3/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Seussical, Kids
Sunset Playhouse (11/18-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mamma Mia!
Uihlein Hall at Marcus Center For The Performing Arts (2/20-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# From Brooklyn to Bandstand: The Music of Neil Diamond and Barry Manilow
Sunset Playhouse (12/31-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery
Peninsula Players Theatre (9/06-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alice in Wonderland
Sunset Playhouse (11/11-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Blithe Spirit
Sunset Playhouse (10/19-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical
Sunset Playhouse (11/30-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matilda The Musical, Jr.
Sunset Playhouse (11/18-11/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You