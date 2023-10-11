NUNCRACKERS is Coming to Milwaukee Rep's Stackner Cabaret in November

Click Here will present Nuncrackers with book, music and lyrics by Dan Goggin in the Stackner Cabaret November 3, 2023 – January 7, 2024. Enjoy holiday hijinks with the singing sisters of Nunsense as they spread yuletide laughs, cheerful carols and the gift of festive mischief.

The cast of Nuncrackers includes Seth K. Hale (Little Shop of Horrors, Skylight Music Theatre) as Father Virgil, Katie Kallaus (Magic School Bus, Theatreworks Tour) as Sister Mary Paul, Meka King (The Color Purple, Phoenix Theatre Co) as Sister Mary Hubert, Ashley Oviedo (Laughs in Spanish, Milwaukee Camber Theatre) as Sister Robert Anne, and Isabel Quintero (The Roommate, Renaissance Theaterworks) as Sister Mary Regina.

From the basement of Mount Saint Helen's Convent, the nuns of Nuncrackers take to the airwaves to broadcast a new cable access Christmas special: complete with (mostly) traditional holiday songs ("Here We Come-a-Waffle-ing,” "We Three Kings of Orient Are Us”), a silly secret Santa contest, a not-so-graceful take on Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Ballet and loads of laughs that only the Little Sisters of Hoboken can provide. Can this show get its act together? You'll be laughing all the way through New Year's finding out!

The creative team for Nuncrackers includes director Kelley Faulkner (My Way, Milwaukee Rep), with music director Dan Kazemi (Run Bambi Run), set designer Maureen Chavez-Kruger (Beehive: The 60s Musical, Milwaukee Rep), costume designer Debra Krajec (Dad's Season Tickets, Milwaukee Rep), lighting designer Caitlin Smith Rapoport (My Way, Milwaukee Rep), sound designer Stefanie M Senior (Enough to Let the Light In, Teatro Vista), casting director Jonathan Hetler and stage manager Kira Neighbors.

Nuncrackers is part of the David Kundert Stackner Season with Executive Producers Beth and Pete Gottsacker and Associate Producers Nikki and Antony D'Cruz, Rich Grunke and Bill Grasch, Mrs. Richard T. Johnson, Anne and Chris Noyes, Meredith and Thomas Scrivner, and Marcia and Kent Velde.

Nuncrackers runs November 3, 2023 – January 7, 2024 in the Stackner Cabaret. Opening night is set for Sunday, November 5 at 7:00pm. Purchase tickets at Click Here, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in person at 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.

For more information, please visit Click Here.