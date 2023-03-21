Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Milwaukee's First Stage to Hold Auditions for 2023/24 Season

Spring Young Performer auditions are held March 25 - 28, 2023 at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center.

Mar. 21, 2023  

Young people ages 8 - 18 are eligible to audition for First Stage's Young Performer roles throughout its season. Spring Young Performer auditions are held March 25 - 28, 2023 at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center. Students should prepare to share a monologue, or a monologue and 30 seconds of a song if they wish to be considered for a musical. Students may also prepare a scene and/or song from one of the productions in the upcoming season. Audition materials and audition scheduling are available at firststage.org/about-us/auditions/young-performer-auditions/.

Non-Equity General Auditions will take place at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center on March 27, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Actors must prepare a monologue and song for their audition. Audition appointments are scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis until full at bit.ly/FS-audition-NAE-2023.

Equity General Auditions are held on April 3 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center. Interested Equity actors must call (414) 267-2985 to schedule their audition time or email preferred time of day with headshot and resume to auditions@firststage.org.

Location: Milwaukee Youth Arts Center, 325 W. Walnut Street, Milwaukee, WI 53212

Website: firststage.org/about-us/auditions/

Phone: (414) 267-2985

###

About First Stage

Founded in 1987, First Stage is one of the nation's leading theaters for young people and families, and a driving force behind the creation of the best and most innovative plays for family audiences, theater training programs for young people and education initiatives for its schools and community. First Stage ensures that all programming is not only accessible to its community but that it is reflective of the community it serves.

First Stage produces plays that honor the young person's point of view, include diverse and traditionally underrepresented voices and inspire meaningful conversations. First Stage has presented more than 70 world premiere productions that address important subject matters relevant to today's youth. The Theater Academy is one of the nation's largest high-impact theater training programs for young people (3 - 18 years old). Through a challenging curriculum taught by professional teaching artists, the Academy nurtures life skills through stage skills and includes the Next Steps Program that tailors Theater Academy classes to the needs of young people on the autism spectrum and with other developmental disabilities. As Wisconsin's leader in arts-integrated education in schools, First Stage's dynamic Theater in Education Programs cleverly blend theater activities with standard curriculum - allowing more than 10,000 students annually to learn traditional academic subjects through creativity and self-expression.

First Stage is a member of TYA/USA, the American Alliance for Theatre and Education, the Wisconsin Alliance for Arts Education, Milwaukee Arts Partners and is a cornerstone member of the United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF). firststage.org



