Milwaukee's First Stage Unveils Pay What You Choose Schedule For 2023/24 Season

First Stage is offering Pay What You Choose performances for select productions. Pay What You Choose tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis with a minimum suggested ticket price of $10 per person. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. on the day of the performance. Patrons are encouraged to arrive early. Tickets may be pre-ordered by phone only at (414) 267-2961. To find out how to reserve tickets for community organizations, please contact First Stage at ticketmanager@firststage.org.

FIRST STAGE'S 2023/24 PAY WHAT YOU CHOOSE PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

DREAM, QUICKIE! DREAM!

Friday, October 13, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater

This Pay What You Choose is sponsored by First Stage's Accessibility & Inclusion Partner, Children's Wisconsin.

THE FORGOTTEN GIRL

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Goodman Mainstage Hall, Milwaukee Youth Arts Center

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER: THE MUSICAL

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater

HENRY IV, PART 1

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Goodman Mainstage Hall, Milwaukee Youth Arts Center

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL

Friday, February 9, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater

ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S "WE ARE IN A PLAY!"

Friday, March 1, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

Goodman Mainstage Hall, Milwaukee Youth Arts Center

DIARY OF A WIMPY KID THE MUSICAL

Friday, April 12, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

Friday, April 26, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

Goodman Mainstage Hall, Milwaukee Youth Arts Center

ESCAPE FROM PELIGRO ISLAND

Friday, May 17, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

Goodman Mainstage Hall, Milwaukee Youth Arts Center

Please note: Ticket availability is limited, and seat location is subject to availability. There are no refunds or exchanges available for Pay What You Choose performances, and the special rate cannot be applied to previously purchased tickets or in combination with other ticket offers, or towards a Family Package or All-Access Membership purchase. Please note, Pay What You Choose performances and dates are subject to change.

First Stage's 2023/24 season: To learn more about any of First Stage's upcoming 2023/24 productions, please read the full press release here: First Stage 2023/24 season announcement or visit: firststage.org.

For productions held at the Marcus Performing Arts Center Security Protocols are: Upon entry to the Todd Wehr Theater, attendees will walk through a security scanner to check for any items not permitted in the building. While purses and small bags are allowed, please leave larger bags, backpacks or other items at home. Review Security Procedures at the Marcus Performing Arts Center. Please allow ample time for parking and security checks before the performance.

About First Stage

Founded in 1987, First Stage is one of the nation's leading theaters for young people and families, and a driving force behind the creation of the best and most innovative plays for family audiences, theater training programs for young people and education initiatives for its schools and community. First Stage ensures that all programming is not only accessible to its community but that it is reflective of the community it serves.

First Stage produces plays that honor the young person's point of view, include diverse and traditionally underrepresented voices and inspire meaningful conversations. First Stage has presented more than 70 world premiere productions that address important subject matters relevant to today's youth. The Theater Academy is one of the nation's largest high-impact theater training programs for young people (3-18 years old). Through a challenging curriculum taught by professional teaching artists, the Academy nurtures life skills through stage skills and includes the Next Steps Program that tailors Theater Academy classes to the needs of young people on the autism spectrum and with other developmental disabilities. As Wisconsin's leader in arts-integrated education in schools, First Stage's dynamic Theater in Education Programs cleverly blend theater activities with standard curriculum - allowing more than 10,000 students annually to learn traditional academic subjects through creativity and self-expression.

First Stage ensures that all programming is not only accessible to its community but that it is reflective of the community it serves. In order to do that, First Stage relies on its community of donors. With an annual operating budget of $5 million, more than half of First Stage's revenue comes from generous contributions from individuals, corporations, foundations, government sources and the United Performing Arts Fund. Join First Stage's community of donors with a contribution today and transform lives through theater.

First Stage is a member of TYA/USA, the American Alliance for Theatre and Education, the Wisconsin Alliance for Arts Education, Milwaukee Arts Partners and is a cornerstone member of the United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF). firststage.org