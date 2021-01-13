Milwaukee's First Stage Offers Free Virtual Storytelling Event On Martin Luther King Day

In honor of Martin Luther King Day, First Stage will be offering a free Virtual Storytelling event to the Milwaukee community on Monday, January 18. This interactive storytelling of the book The Snowy Day by Ezra Jack Keats will be led by Kim Hardtke, First Stage Education Manager and Samantha Montgomery, Next Steps director and lead teacher at First Stage. Families will have the opportunity to experience a fun, inspirational activity together on the MLK school holiday.

The livestream storytelling event will be available on First Stage's YouTube channel from 10:00 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 18. It will also be available for families and classrooms to view on First Stage's YouTube channel following the livestream. This interactive storytelling will take families on Peter's journey through his neighborhood as he discovers the magic, wonder and joy that freshly fallen snow brings. The Virtual Storytelling event is best suited for young people ages 3 -7 and their families.

Cost: Free

Location: Online at www.youtube.com/firststage

Website: www.FirstStage.org

Phone: (414) 267-2970