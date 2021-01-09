Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Pushes Back Opening Concert in Virtual Season

The concert now takes place on Saturday, February 6.

Jan. 9, 2021  

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra has announced that it is pushing back the opening of its new concert hall and virtual season two weeks. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that this is due to a pandemic-induced delay in receiving key acoustical equipment for the orchestra's new stage.

The "Welcome Home" concert now takes place on Saturday, February 6 and will stream live on Vimeo OTT, from the Bradley Symphony Center, Milwaukee.

The solo oboe is the first sound we hear, just as we would in "normal" times, when it sounds the tuning note before a concert. From there, a variety of styles, textures, and tone colors makes for a satisfying aesthetic experience, even with only a half-dozen (at most!) musicians onstage.

Single tickets will not be available for purchase during the 2020.21 season. Subscriptions for the reimagined all-virtual streaming season are available for purchase here.


