Milwaukee Rep's Filmed ECLIPSED is Now Available

For the first time in Milwaukee Rep's history, they have suspended their season for weeks. As their stages sit in silence, it is tough not to feel defeated. However, there are rays of sunshine cutting through. Today, they hope to bring you one.

After the last performance of Danai Gurira's brilliant play Eclipsed, the cast generously agreed to have their exceptional work professionally recorded by their wonderful partners HMS Media in a multi-camera, live recorded session. This was an unprecedented undertaking that came together in 24 hours with the cooperation of Actors' Equity Association, the Society of Stage Directors, United Scenic Artists, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, Dramatists Play Service, Vimeo, and their exceptional staff.

They are offering access for ALL to view Eclipsed in high definition for only $15 by clicking this link: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/eclipsed

*Please note those with tickets to a cancelled performance were given access to watch the recording free of charge.

This is a limited opportunity which expires April 1, 2020.

You can also watch their pre-show presentation Rep-in-Depth by clicking here: WATCH NOW . As well as read the Show Program and the PlayGuide associated with the production.





