Milwaukee Repertory Theater to Present Sensory-Friendly All Access Performance of LITTLE WOMEN

This All Access performance is for anyone 14 and older who would benefit from a more relazed theatergoing environment.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

Milwaukee Repertory Theater to Present Sensory-Friendly All Access Performance of LITTLE WOMEN

Milwaukee Rep will present a Sensory-Friendly All Access performance to Little Women on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 6:30pm in the Quadracci Powerhouse.  This All Access performance is for anyone 14 and older who would benefit from a more relazed theatergoing environment.  This can include, but not limited to people with sensory sensitivities, anxiety, dementia, autism spectrum disorders, learning differences or challenges.  However, the performance is open to everyone. 

 

Some accommodations include:

  • Lower sound and light levels; all strobe light effects removed.
  • House lights on at a low level throughout the performance.
  • Audience members are welcome to stand, move around, and enter and leave the theater as needed.
  • An Activities Area with crafts and activities for engagement.
  • Designated quiet and calm spaces.
  • Sensory supports available (fidgets, noise-reducing earmuffs).
  • A Social Narrative that portrays the theater-going experience with pictures and text.
  • A Character Guide with pictures identifying each character in the show.
  • Audience members are welcome to bring their own manipulatives, seat cushions, comfort objects, headphones, electronics, and other support items to the show.

In addition to being Sensory-Friendly, the performance will also be Audio Described, Sign Interpreted and feature Captioning. While Milwaukee Rep has routinely offered these services for each show for over 20 years, this will be only the second time that Milwaukee Rep has offered all three services for the same performance. The theater will continue to offer these services on the regularly scheduled dates for the production which are – Audio Described Tues. Jan 23; ASL Thurs. Feb 1 and Captioning Sun Feb. 18 Matinee.

This performance is possible thanks to the generous support of the UPAF Kasey’s Fund, which has allowed Milwaukee Rep to expand accessibility to the Milwaukee Community in partnership with Pink Umbrella Theater and Stepping Stone Educational Services.

 

Little Women is an endearing tale of family, friendship, love and adventure that never fails to tug on the heartstrings.  Set druing the years of the Civil War, ambitions 15-year-old Jo March and her sisters must navigate hardships, heartbreak and humility as they come of age in a world bound by class and tragedy. 

 

Little Women is presented by The Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation with Corporate Sponsor PNC Bank and Executive Producers Julia and Bladen Burns, and Sandy and Bill Haack alongside Associate Producers Katie and Chris Hermann and Catherine and Buddy Robinson. It is a co-production with Seattle Repertory Theater.

 

Milwaukee Rep values the chance for everyone to experience the art of live theater in a positive and enriching way.  This Sensory-friendly performance is geared towards those 14 and older.  Seating is general admission and tickets are $10 plus tax and fees for this specific performance.  For more information and to purhcase tickets to the All Access performance please visit Click Here or call the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490. 

 

For more information visit www.Milwaukeerep.com.




