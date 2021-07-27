Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Milwaukee Rep to Present HEDWIG Cast Reunion Concert in August

Members of the cast of Milwaukee Rep's Hedwig and the Angry Inch will gather to sing popular songs from bands like Heart, the Eurythmics and The Beatles.

Jul. 27, 2021  

Milwaukee Rep will present the Hedwig Cast Reunion Concert, the final concert in the 2021 outdoor Summer Concert Series on Friday, August 13 at 7pm at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts Peck Pavilion. Members of the cast of Milwaukee Rep's Hedwig and the Angry Inch will gather to sing popular songs from bands like Heart, the Eurythmics and The Beatles as well as several numbers from Hedwig. Featuring Bethany Thomas and Steve Watts backed by the Hedwig Band: Maxwell Emmet - Guitar, Tommy Hahn - Bass, Patrick Morrow - Drums and Dan Kazemi - Music Director/Keyboards.

Tickets for The Hedwig Cast Reunion Concert on Friday, August 13 at the Marcus Center Peck Pavilion are on sale now at TicketMaster.com/MCPA/Hedwig. Reserved seats in the pavilion are $25 or purchase a lawn POD which can accommodate 4 people for $42.

Special thanks to the 2021 Summer Concert Series corporate sponsor Rockwell Automation and Executive Producers Kit Seidel and Cheryl & David Walker.

For more information on the 2021 Summer Concert Series please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com


