Milwaukee Rep Offers Streaming Video of DESTINY OF DESIRE

Karen Zacarias's hilarious play Destiny of Desire was set to end Milwaukee Rep's 2019/20 Season in the Quadracci Powerhouse. While the hope was to delay the production to June, that option is no longer possible. Originally, a co-production with Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park and The Guthrie, Milwaukee Rep is offering a streamed performance that was filmed while Destiny of Desire was running in Cincinnati earlier this spring.

Theaters have been hit hard by the pandemic, and although Milwaukee Rep has lost nearly $1 million in revenue, the theater is committed to keeping staff and artists employed through this difficult time. Ticket holders to Destiny of Desire have been asked to consider donating the value of their ticket to the "Rep Rising Fund," earmarked to help the incredible artists and staff of Milwaukee Rep weather this storm, while options for gift certificates and refunds are also available.

live captured performance of Destiny of Desire is available to the general public to purchase for $15 at the link below now through May 19, 2020. Ticket holders were sent a separate complimentary link.

WATCH NOW at Vimeo.com/ondemand/DestinyDesire

Destiny of Desire is a fast - paced comedy inspired by popular telenovelas filled with forbidden love, revenge glorious music and burning passion. The cast features Juan Luis Acevedo (Night Over Taos, INTAR Theatre) as Armando Castillo, Yassmin Alers (In the Heights, Milwaukee Rep) as Hortencia del Rio, Esperanza America (Destiny of Desire, Goodman Theatre) as Pilar Esperanza Castillo/ Nurse 2, Eduardo Enrikez (On Your Feet, London's West End) as Sebastian Jose Castillo/Paramedic 1/Cop 1, Ruben Flores (On Your Feet, The Gateway)as Ernesto Del Rio, Ruth Livier (Destiny of Desire, South Coast Repertory) as Fabiola Castillo, Xavi Moreno (Into the Beautiful North, San Diego Repertory Theatre) as Dr. Diego Mendoza/Paramedic 2/Cop 2, Dyana Ortelli (Zoot Suit, Aquarius Theater) as Sister Sonia, Robert J. Revell (The Mother of Henry and Encuentro, Los Angeles Theater Company) as Augustin Lara Jr./Pianist, Elia Saldana (Fade, Trinity Repertory) as Victoria Maria del Rio/Nurse 1 and Mark Torres (Amadeus, Original Broadway Cast) as Doctor Jorge Ramiro Mendoza /Casino Dealer/Cop.

The co-production of Destiny of Desire was directed by José Luis Valenzuela (Latino Theater Co. Artistic Director) with composer Rosino Serrano (Faith, Hope & Charity: A Mexican Trilogy), music director Deborah Wicks La Puma (A Christmas Carol, Guthrie Theater), set design by François-Pierre Couture (Invisible Tango, Geffen Playhouse), costume design by Julie Weiss (Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Broadway), lighting design by Pablo Santiago (Prism, Los Angeles Opera), sound design by John Zalewski (Mayakovsky and Stalin, Cherry Lane Theatre), choreography by Robert Barry Fleming (Once on this Island, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park), fight choreographer U. Jonathan Toppo (Sweat, The Public Theater),with stage manager Brooke Redler (Breathing Time, Off-Broadway).

Milwaukee Rep plans to share additional information regarding the upcoming 2020/21 Season set to begin in the fall in the coming weeks.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You