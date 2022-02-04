Milwaukee Rep Holds a One Day Sale For TITANIC THE MUSICAL

Milwaukee Rep will hold a One Day Sale for the musical event of the season, Titanic The Musical, on Monday, February 7, 2022. The One Day Sale offers up to a 30% discount on all tickets when using the promotional code SHIP. Purchase tickets at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in-person at 108 E Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee. Milwaukee Rep's Ticket Office will be open from 9am-7pm for the One Day Sale on Monday, February 7 and the special pricing online will be available from 7am-11:59pm. Titanic the Musical, directed by Artistic Director Mark Clements, sets sail April 5 - May 15, 2022 in the Quadracci Powerhouse.

Winner of five Tony Awards, Titanic The Musical is a stirring and unforgettable account of the first and last days of the ship of dreams. This epic musical features real stories of people aboard the most legendary ship in the world from third-class immigrants dreaming of a better tomorrow to first class passengers living a life of fame and fortune. Rarely produced due to its size and complexity, this stunning and majestic musical sails into the intimate Quadracci Powerhouse for the theatrical event of the year!

Titanic The Musical is presented by Camille and David Kundert with Corporate Sponsor BMO, and Executive Producers Jo Ann and Ricahrd Beightol, Julia and Bladen Burns, and Sandy and Bill Haack.

For more information please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.