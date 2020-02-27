Milwaukee Rep has announced the complete cast and creative teams for the final productions of the 2019/20 Season including the world premiere Antonio's Song / I Was Dreaming of a Son by Pulitzer Prize finalist Dael Orlandersmith and Antonio Edwards Suarez in the Stiemke Studio March 24 - April 5, 2020; the world premiere event Hootenanny: The Musicale by celebrated musician David Lutken in the Stackner Cabaret March 27 - May 24, 2020; and the telenovela of passion and deception Destiny of Desire by Karen Zacarías in the Quadracci Powerhouse April 21 - May 17, 2020.

Following the sold out run of Hedwig and the Angry Inch in the Stiemke Studio comes a limited two-week engagement of the world premiere Antonio's Song / I Was Dreaming of a Son by Pulitzer Prize finalist Dael Orlandersmith and Antonio Edwards Suarez March 24 - April 5, 2020. Antonio Edwards Suarez (The Night is a Child, Milwaukee Rep) stars in this personal solo/movement drama that explores the sins of our fathers and mothers as well as the gifts they bestow upon us in a poetic journey that will question/challenge the legacy of stereotypes.

Antonio's Song / I Was Dreaming of a Son is directed by Artistic Director Mark Clements (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Milwaukee Rep) with set design by Luciana Stecconi (Chester Bailey, Contemporary American Theater Festival), lighting design by John Ambrosone (The Old Neighborhood, Booth Theatre), sound design by Andre J. Pluess (The Chinese Lady, Milwaukee Rep), choreography by Alexandra Beller (Sense and Sensibility, Bedlam Theater Co), projection design by Jared Mezzochi (Junk, Milwaukee Rep), stage managed by Kira Neighbors and assistant directed by Jonathan Hetler.

In the Stackner Cabaret comes the world premiere Hootenanny: The Musicale inspired by creator David Lutken's storied music career and his own personal ancestry featuring songs like "Shenandoah," "St. Louis Blues," "The Wabash Cannonball" and "The Times They Are a-Changin'." Running March 27 - May 24, 2020, the show features six triple threat performers including the creator David Lutken (Woody Sez, Back Home Again: On the Road with John Denver and River of Song, Milwaukee Rep), Katie Barton (Million Dollar Quartet, Nat'l Tour), Ken Breard (Porch Couch Music), Darcie Deaville (Woody Sez, Co-Deviser/Original Cast), Hubby Jenkins (member of Grammy Award-winning band Carolina Chocolate Drops) and Morgan Morse (Southern Comfort, The Public Theater).

Hootenanny: The Musicale is directed by Sherry Lutken (Ring of Fire, People's Light & Theatre) with set design by James F. Pyne, Jr. (Tartuffe, The Hedgerow Theatre), costume design by Leslie Vaglica (Always...Patsy Cline, Milwaukee Rep), lighting design by Marisa Abbott (Chasin' Dem Blues, Milwaukee Rep), sound design by J Jumbelic (The Handmaid's Tale, Boston Lyric Opera) and stage managed by Richelle Harrington Calin (Chasin' Dem Blues, Milwaukee Rep).

Closing out the 2019/20 Season in the Quadracci Powerhouse is Destiny of Desire by Karen Zacarías. Hailed as "Simply fabulous and riotously funny" by The Chicago Tribune, Destiny of Desire is a fast - paced comedy inspired by popular telenovelas filled with forbidden love, revenge glorious music and burning passion. The fiery cast features Juan Luis Acevedo (Night Over Taos, INTAR Theatre) as Armando Castillo, Yassmin Alers (In the Heights, Milwaukee Rep) as Hortencia del Rio, Esperanza America (Destiny of Desire, Goodman Theatre) as Pilar Esperanza Castillo/ Nurse 2, Eduardo Enrikez (On Your Feet, London's West End) as Sebastian Jose Castillo/Paramedic 1/Cop 1, Ruben Flores (On Your Feet, The Gateway)as Ernesto Del Rio, Ruth Livier (Destiny of Desire, South Coast Repertory) as Fabiola Castillo, Xavi Moreno (Into the Beautiful North, San Diego Repertory Theatre) as Dr. Diego Mendoza/Paramedic 2/Cop 2, Dyana Ortelli (Zoot Suit, Aquarius Theater) as Sister Sonia, Robert J. Revell (The Mother of Henry and Encuentro, Los Angeles Theater Company) as Augustin Lara Jr./Pianist, Elia Saldana (Fade, Trinity Repertory) as Victoria Maria del Rio/Nurse 1 and Mark Torres (Amadeus, Original Broadway Cast) as Doctor Jorge Ramiro Mendoza /Casino Dealer/Cop.

Destiny of Desire is directed by José Luis Valenzuela (Latino Theater Co. Artistic Director) with composer Rosino Serrano (Faith, Hope & Charity: A Mexican Trilogy), music director Deborah Wicks La Puma (A Christmas Carol, Guthrie Theater), set design by François-Pierre Couture (Invisible Tango, Geffen Playhouse), costume design by Julie Weiss (Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Broadway), lighting design by Pablo Santiago (Prism, Los Angeles Opera), sound design by John Zalewski (Mayakovsky and Stalin, Cherry Lane Theatre), choreography by Robert Barry Fleming (Once on this Island, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park), fight choreographer U. Jonathan Toppo (Sweat, The Public Theater), stage manager Brooke Redler (Breathing Time, Off-Broadway) and assistant stage manager Kimberly Carolus (Eclipsed, Milwaukee Rep).

Purchase tickets at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in person at 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.

For more information, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.





