Milwaukee Rep Announces Freelance Artist Relief Effort

Milwaukee Repertory Theater has announced the Milwaukee Rep Freelance Artist Relief Effort supported by the Rep Rising Emergency Relief Campaign to provide a limited number of immediate awards of up to $1,000 for freelance theater artists. Milwaukee Rep's Rep Rising campaign was launched to help the theater rebound from the impacts of COVID-19 as quickly as possible and to do that, investments need to be made to assist regional theater artists that are critical to the theater's ability to recover and create the world-class art it is known for.

"It is no surprise to anyone that live professional theater has been one of the sectors hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Artistic Director Mark Clements. "Our theaters have been dark for over 10 months and unable to provide jobs to our usually thriving theater community. We are grateful to be able to create the Freelance Artist Relief Effort to provide assistance to the artists we cherish and need to support during this difficult time."

"When we started the fiscal year, we were projecting a substantial deficit. Due to the success of the Rep Rising Emergency Relief Campaign and funds from the CARES Act, we are on more solid ground today than expected," said Executive Director Chad Bauman. "Although we are not out of the woods yet, we are in a position to affect positive change in the lives of artists our community values, and that is core to our mission, even in trying times."

To apply, freelance artists are asked to fill out a one-page application with some basic information found on www.MilwaukeeRep.com/ArtistRelief. The eligibility requirements and selection process is as follows:

Eligibility

· Artists who have worked at Milwaukee Repertory Theater in the last five years or who are residents of Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties are invited to apply.

· Must be a freelance theater artist working in one of the following capacities: director, designer, actor, stage manager, teaching artist, production artisan, choreographer, coach, musician.

· Applicants must confirm their status as a working theater professional and provide evidence of professional employment in the theater field during January 2019 - March 2020 (shown on individual or theater website, resume, playbills or other material)

· Applicants must be able to provide documentation of theater work cancellation and loss of income since April 1, 2020 as a result of COVID-19 in the form of emails/correspondence; contact information for host theatre/presenter/producer; or contact information for agent. Only one piece of documentation is needed per cancelled activity.

Selection Process

· 80% of allocated award dollars will be given to artists who have worked at Milwaukee Repertory Theater in the last 5 years.

· Prioritization will be given to applicants with critical needs as articulated in the application.

· Awards will align with Milwaukee Repertory Theater's commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion. Artists that are representative of Milwaukee's rich diversity are encouraged to apply.

Timeline:

· Applications Released: Wednesday, December 16, 2020

· Application Deadline: Monday, January 11, 2021

· Announcement of Grantees & Checks Sent: Monday, January 18, 2021

For more information, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com