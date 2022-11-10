Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Announces Departure of Managing Director 

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's Managing Director Amy Salat has announced that she will step down from her role at the end of 2022. MCT is sorry to lose Salat after her leadership the past two seasons in navigating the Theatre during a global pandemic.

"After college, I took passion for the arts to Chicago, the University of Minnesota for my Master's Degree, and eventually to here to Milwaukee to serve as MCT's Managing Director beginning in 2020," said Amy Salat, outgoing Managing Director. " The arts have been my passion for over ten years. In that time, however, I have moved away from my East Coast family and our family business. As I assist my parents with their difficult transition towards retirement, I realized that I need a more flexible and fluid work environment, which serving as Managing Director of MCT does not easily allow. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre and cannot wait to see what Brent Hazelton and the Board continue to do."

"We are thankful for Amy's leadership and wish her the absolute best wishes for her bright future," said Marina Krejci, President of the MCT Board of Trustees. "During this period of transition, the Board and I will do everything possible to ensure we continue producing thought-provoking and high-quality work that our patrons and donors, and staff have come to expect from Milwaukee Chamber Theatre."

"We would not have been able to produce our unprecedented 2020-2021 virtual season or safely return to in-person performances in 2021-2022 without Amy. I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to collaborate with her and am proud of our accomplishments together, and remain dedicated to continuing MCT's five-decade leadership in developing our local artist community and expanding the company into an artistic home for all of Milwaukee," said MCT Artistic Director Brent Hazelton.

Additional details about the search for a new Managing Director will be released at a later date. For now, MCT's focus is on continuing the 2022-2023 season under the leadership of Artistic Director Brent Hazelton. The next play, MISERY, opens on November 18 and runs through December 18.

Founded in 1975 by Montgomery Davis and Ruth Schudson, guided until 2020 by Michael Wright and Kirsten Finn, and now led by Brent Hazelton and Amy A. Salat, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre (MCT) partners with other arts organizations, community-based organizations, and universities to produce thought-provoking productions and innovative outreach programs on an intimate, human scale. As a leader in developing Milwaukee and Wisconsin's theater community, MCT provides regular employment and a stable artistic home to local theatre professionals through a five-play subscription season, the Young Playwrights Festival (YPF), and the Montgomery Davis Play Development Series (MDPDS). MCT performs at the Broadway Theatre Center in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward and is a proud Member Group of the United Performing Arts Fund. For more information, to purchase tickets, or to make a donation please visit milwaukeechambertheatre.org.