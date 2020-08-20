Milwaukee Ballet Cancels CINDERELLA and THE NUTCRACKER

Cinderella was set for October, and The Nutcracker was to be performed this holiday season, as it has been for over 40 years.

Milawukee Ballet has announced the cancellation of its upcoming productions of Cinderella and The Nutcracker, due to the health crisis.

At the end of September, there will be an announcement of alternative performance experiences this year, including a re-conceived celebration of The Nutcracker.

"While I am saddened that our season will not begin in fall, we are currently planning to present our 2021 performances as scheduled beginning in February," said Artistic Director Michael Pink in a statement. "Our ability to maintain this schedule will largely depend on the control of Covid-19 cases in the community. We are hopeful but realistic and will respond to updates from local government officials as we make measured, unhurried decisions on future performances."

You may contact Box Office Manager Morgan Pankratz via email or at 414-902-2103, Monday through Thursday, 10:00am-6:00pm and Friday, 10:00am-12:00pm if you should have any questions.

