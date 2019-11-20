Miller Family Artwork Will Be Displayed In The Waukesha State Bank Art Gallery

The Waukesha Civic Theatre will display the work of the Miller Family from November 20, 2019-January 7, 2020 in the Waukesha State Bank Art Gallery. There will be a reception on Saturday, December 7, from 4:30-6:30 pm. There will be an Art Crawl on December 7, as well.

This Chinese philosophy inspires the brush painting of Charlotte Fung Miller of Mukwonago, Wisconsin, a native of San Francisco's Chinatown. Charlotte studied 9 years of formal Chinese calligraphy and 7 years of Chinese brush painting under Master Lui-Sang Wong of San Francisco. With an M.S. degree in nutritional science and a B.A. in bacteriology at the University of California at Berkeley, Charlotte has chosen her true calling. Her painting is done in watercolor on rice paper. No shadowing is used and depth is achieved only through gradation of color. However, she adds her own individual style through the use of more color and the introduction of Midwestern themes. She especially delights in the colors of Wisconsin's changing seasons. Mrs. Miller has received numerous awards for her work. She has also taught courses in Chinese art and cooking, her philosophy being, "I will be able to share my heritage with others." Special commissions meeting individual decorating ideas are most welcome.

Kimbirdlee grew up among the art scene in the Midwest and went to art shows her whole life. She's a Hapa - half Chinese/half German. Her mom, Charlotte Fung Miller, is a Chinese Brush Painter who lives in Wisconsin. What drew her to start her own career as a Chinese Brush Painter is the positive message and wonderful symbolism that comes from the ancient culture. Kimbirdlee is especially drawn to the dragon symbol, as well as the Chinese Zodiac, the concept of Yin and that conjure up great imagery for the artist, and that also apply to areas like spirituality, health and harmony. Her paintings are done with watercolor on rice paper.

My inspiration as an artist comes from many places. I started painting when I was young with my mother, Charlotte Fung Miller, who is trained in classical Chinese Brush Painting. I have been part of the art show scene my whole life, helping my mom at art exhibitions and shows. My style started with contemporary Chinese Brush Painting of mountains, landscapes and nature. I was also always inspired by Western and European art, and my style became a mixture of Chinese brush painting and impressionism. My current style is an expressive spontaneous use of paint, brush strokes, and color in an impressionistic sense. My subjects currently vary from landscapes to cityscapes, farms to harbors. I work primarily with oil on canvas. I am constantly exploring my style to interpret the landscapes I see, with my work representing my own impressions.

The Waukesha State Bank Art Gallery is located in the Margaret Brate Bryant Civic Theatre building, 264 W. Main Street, downtown Waukesha. The Waukesha Civic Theatre Box Office and The Waukesha State Bank Art Gallery are open from Noon - 5:00 pm Tuesday - Friday, and will be open during the Art Crawl on December 7 as well as two hours prior to weekend performances of Elf The Musical (December 6-22); PIX Flix: White Christmas (December 16); Joel Kopischke's I Got Yule, Babe (December 17 & 19); Four Guyz In Dinner Jackets (December 28-31); and A.C.T. Combat Boot Camp (January 4).

