Marquette Theatre Presents DETROIT '67 in VIP Theatre Production This Month

Performances run Friday, April 14, to Sunday, April 23, at the Evan P. and Marion Helfaer Theatre.

Apr. 11, 2023  
Marquette Theatre will present "Detroit '67," this season's production in its Voices Included for People of Color (VIP) Theatre company, Friday, April 14, to Sunday, April 23, at the Evan P. and Marion Helfaer Theatre.

The VIP Theatre company serves historically excluded Black, Indigenous and people of color who self-identify as creators in all areas of theatre. VIP Theatre seeks to provide performance and career building opportunities for the Marquette and Milwaukee theatre communities; professional artists of color serve as role models for students and alumni.

In 1967 Detroit, Motown music is getting the party started, and Chelle and her brother Lank are making ends meet by turning their basement into an after-hours joint. But, when a mysterious woman finds her way into their lives, the siblings clash over much more than the family business. As their pent-up feelings erupt, so does their city, and they find themselves caught in the middle of the 1967 riots.

The show will run:

  • April 14, 15, 20, 21, 22 at 7:30 p.m.
  • April 16, 23 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets prices range from $12 for students up to $20 for general audience and are available for purchase online through Marquette Theatre's Click Here.

For more information, call the Helfaer Theatre Box Office at (414) 288-7504 or visit the Helfaer Theatre Box Office website.

"Detroit '67" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.




