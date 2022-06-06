Marcus Performing Arts Center Announces New Vice President of Marketing and Communications

The Marcus Performing Arts Center has announced that Lory Bowman has been promoted to the newly created role of Vice President of Marketing and Communications. Lory's career in the arts spans 35 years, most recently as Director of Marketing for the Marcus Performing Arts Center.

"We are thrilled to have Lory as our new VP of Marketing and Communications," said Kendra Whitlock Ingram, President and CEO of the Marcus Performing Arts Center. "With extensive experience in the arts and a dynamic leadership style, Lory is the ideal candidate to guide the Marcus Performing Arts Center towards further success."

Originally from Wisconsin, Lory's passion for the arts began with attending theater performances at the Marcus Center with her father. When pursuing her degree from the University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh, she combined her admiration for the arts and interest in marketing to customize an education that has led to a rewarding career.

In her past roles as Senior Consultant for TRG Arts and Director of Marketing for The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, Lory became a recognized industry leader in arts analytics, loyalty development and pricing strategies, and marketing and development. She has led her previous teams to innovative technology, outstanding subscription results, consistent single ticket growth, patron loyalty programs, diversity awareness and fiscal stability.

"I was drawn to the Marcus Center because of the organization's strong leadership and community impact and now, I am thrilled to take on a deeper role at the Marcus Center and continue its work for the community," said Lory Bowman. "I am honored to take on these additional responsibilities and energized by the team at the Marcus Center."

As the Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Lory will use her experience to create a comprehensive marketing and communications strategy, strengthen MPAC brand awareness both locally and nationally, and broaden use of data analytics in decision-making.