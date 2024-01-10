Lauren Roznowski Hayden Receives Fulbright U.S. Distinguished Teaching Award

The U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board has announced that Lauren Roznowski Hayden of Wisconsin has been selected for the Fulbright Distinguished Awards in Teaching Short-Term Program.

Ms. Hayden is one of 20 U.S. citizens who will travel to 14 countries around the world in 2024 on the Fulbright Distinguished Awards in Teaching Short-Term Program. The Fulbright Distinguished Awards in Teaching Short-Term Program sends expert U.S. K-12 educators to participating countries to support projects in schools, teacher training colleges, government ministries, or educational nongovernmental organizations, as identified by U.S. Embassies and Fulbright Commissions.

As a Fulbrighter, Ms. Hayden will share knowledge and foster meaningful connections across communities in the United States and Honduras. Fulbrighters expand their professional networks, often continuing collaborations started abroad and laying the groundwork for forging future partnerships between schools and institutions. Upon returning to their classrooms and schools in the United States, they share their stories and often become active supporters of international exchange, encouraging colleagues and students to go abroad.

The Fulbright Program is the U.S. flagship international educational exchange program and is supported by the people of the United States and partner countries around the world. Since 1946, the Fulbright Program has provided more than 400,000 participants from over 160 countries with the opportunity to study, teach and conduct research, exchange ideas, and contribute to finding solutions to shared international concerns.

Ms. Hayden will be spending six weeks in Honduras this summer. She currently serves as the Music Director of MYSO's Sinfonia orchestra, in addition to serving as Director of Orchestras at Longfellow Middle School in Wauwatosa. MYSO's philosophy aligns perfectly with Ms. Hayden's Fulbright assignment. MYSO's vision statement affirms: “…MYSO will be an inviting and inspirational place for young minds that fosters excellence and character through ensemble musicianship, along with lifelong learning about how we see ourselves, each other, and the world around us."

Since 1956, the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra (MYSO) has been nurturing, challenging, and inspiring young minds through music, profoundly changing lives and our community for the better. MYSO has grown from one orchestra and 30 students to become one of the largest youth orchestras in the country, and one of the most respected. MYSO yearly serves 900 young musicians, ages 8 to 18, who come from more than 200 schools, 90 zip codes, and as many as 14 counties throughout southeastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. We reach an audience of 25,000 people through more than 150 public performances.

Our programs include more than 40 ensembles and supplemental training options, ranging from symphonies, string orchestras, jazz and steel bands to music theory, composition, and international tours--and more, providing high-quality experiences for students of varying skills and experience.

MYSO is a proud founding member of the United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF).

